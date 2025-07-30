Cactus Wins Ent Credit Union Account

​Cactus, a full-service creative agency based in Denver, has been selected as the integrated AOR partner for Ent Credit Union, the largest credit union in Colorado. Cactus won the contract after a competitive agency review led by Noetic Consulting.



Ent Credit Union is the largest credit union in Colorado, with $9.9 billion in assets and over 550,000 members, and a deep commitment to improving the financial health and well-being of Coloradans. Ent recently became the official banking partner of the Denver Broncos, with Bo Nix and Dave Logan as brand partners.



Cactus has deep expertise working in the financial services sector, with an emphasis on credit unions and community banks. Previous Cactus finserv clients include CommunityAmerica Credit Union, Umpqua Bank, UMB Bank, Westerra Credit Union, Scott Credit Union, Aventa Credit Union, and TCF Bank.



“Cactus has a demonstrated knowledge of the financial services industry, and a real affinity for credit unions and our member and community first focus.” said Amy Nigrelli, chief marketing officer of Ent Credit Union. “We wanted a strategic collaborator who can powerfully articulate our story, and we are excited to partner with Cactus."



“The Cactus team believes deeply in the credit union advantage, and it’s why we love working in this space.” said Joe Conrad, founder and CEO at Cactus. “The Ent relationship represents an opportunity to message those advantages to prospective members at scale, wherever needed, and position a powerhouse credit union brand. It’s the kind of assignment Cactus was built for, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Ent’s talented marketing team.”



The first work with Cactus will go live later this year.

