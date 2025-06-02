Lessons in New Business from Alex Kapranos, the Marketer You’ve Never Heard Of

He doesn’t sell a product or a service. He’s not on any CMOs To Watch list. Never pitched a piece of business over Zoom or mapped the customer journey. He’s not even friends with the dudes at Liquid Death. But somehow, this 53-year-old from Glasgow might be one of the best new business leaders you’ve never studied.

Alex Kapranos – lead singer and guitarist of indie band Franz Ferdinand (you know, “Take Me Out”) – has won over millions of fans, night after night, performance after performance.

I fully admit to being a hardcore fan from their early days, so I consider myself lucky that I’ve seen them live a number of times. And what I can tell you is that this Kapranos guy knows how to sell – and there’s actually a lot that agency new business teams can learn from him.

1. Show up like you mean it

Kapranos steps on stage like it matters. He’s commanding attention from the first note and chord, every movement part of a carefully crafted performance. He knows exactly what he wants to achieve and stays focused on delivering it flawlessly. He does not phone it in.

New biz lesson: Showing up doesn’t have to mean being loud or theatrical. You don’t need to be a natural showman to make an impact. Quiet confidence and purposeful presence can speak just as loudly. But how often do we treat early-stage meetings like casual touchpoints, like the warm-up band? That first creds call or intro meeting might not be the pitch, but it is the moment you establish tone and professionalism. Show up polished. Know your narrative. Have a point of view. If you're treating it like the opener, you’re already missing a critical opportunity.

2. Read the room like a front(wo)man

A Franz Ferdinand setlist is a living thing. If the crowd isn’t particularly engaged, Kapranos sees it as a test. If they’re feeding energy back, he amplifies. It’s responsive, intuitive, and built for connection - not just delivery.

At one show, the crowd wasn’t reacting the way Kapranos expected - embarrassingly, no one was singing “Walk Away” (except me, obviously.). Kapranos began teasing it out, extending the chorus, energetically prompting the crowd over and over. I watched the keyboardist and guitarist shoot each other a look like, “WTF is he doing? This was not part of the plan.” But they didn’t stop him. They trusted his instincts - and within moments, he had the room turned around, everyone singing. That kind of live pivot takes confidence, and a team that knows when to follow the leader.

New biz lesson: Too many pitch teams stick rigidly to the deck or their prepared talking points. But the best teams know the material so well they can riff, not recite. If your client leans in when you talk about brand strategy, spend more time there even if it means sacrificing something else you were excited to address. If they flinch at budget talk, re-frame it through the lens of value creation or transparency. Use real-time feedback to guide the experience for both sides.

3. Precision behind the performance

It may look effortless, but every moment of a Franz Ferdinand show is intentional. Transitions are rehearsed, pacing is deliberate, and in-the-moment pivoting is strategic. Nothing about Kapranos’ performance is left to chance - he walks on stage with a clear plan for how the show will unfold.

Last time I saw them, they played "Take Me Out" to get the crowd hyped, and immediately followed it with a new, less recognized single. They capitalized on the room’s energy and kept everyone engaged when they otherwise might start to flag. That kind of sequencing requires precision. It was a masterclass in pacing and audience management.

New biz lesson: A great pitch should feel organic - but underneath, it’s tight. Rehearse your flow. Definitely practice your Q&A. Decide who says what and when, and who builds upon which points. Whether your team brings high-energy storytelling or a more consultative tone, you still need structure, clarity, and a clear plan going into the meeting.

4. Make the audience part of the show

Kapranos isn’t just performing in front of the audience - he's performing with them. There are call-and-response moments. Two-way communication. Shared energy. He co-creates the show with the room.

New biz lesson: A one-way presentation is a missed opportunity, especially in virtual settings. In pitch meetings over video, it's easy for your audience to become passive, staring at their screens without engaging (or it can seem that way on the other end). To counter this, create interactive moments by asking questions, encouraging chat reactions, or building pauses for reflection. If real-time interaction is difficult (i.e. if there’s a set amount of time to present and then do Q&A), weave in pauses and moments that prompt feedback or thoughts during the presentation. The goal is to keep the conversation flowing and ensure the client feels heard, even if they may not speak until later.

5. Create something they’ll remember

Sure, you leave a Franz Ferdinand show remembering the songs - maybe even with a few videos on your phone. But you’ll never rewatch them, because you already know they don’t capture the in-the-moment feeling. There’s a stickiness to the whole thing - the emotion, the energy, the shared experience. Everything Kapranos and crew does is designed to be remembered.

New biz lesson: A pitch shouldn’t just be about delivering information - it should leave your prospective clients thinking about it long after the meeting ends. Show them what’s possible. Give them a glimpse into the future of what it might look like if they chose your agency. What new opportunities or transformations could arise from working with you? What can they create in the world? What impact can their brand make in people’s lives? Make sure your presentation (ahem, performance) leaves them imagining a better version of their business, one that feels within reach because of the partnership you’re offering.

So what does Alex Kapranos really have to do with agency growth?

Well, when I recently went to a Franz Ferdinand show, I certainly didn’t think I’d be proposing that question. But here we are. Inspiration can come from unlikely sources, and turns out, Kapranos has quite a lot to do with growth.

His ability to command a room, read the energy, and create lasting connections is exactly what agencies need to drive new business success. In an environment where clients are increasingly looking for partners who bring more than just a service - but an experience and a way forward - Kapranos’ approach serves as a reminder that new business isn’t just about pitching a service. It’s about selling a feeling, creating a vision, and leaving a lasting impression that will lead to a “yes.”