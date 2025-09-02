Bumble Leans Back into Romance with ‘For the Love of Love’ Global Push

In a notable trend toward recentering the human in online dating, Bumble has launched a new campaign, ‘For the Love of Love’, with expanded verification and an expert-led advice hub shaped by member feedback.

The multi-channel effort spotlights real couples who met on the platform, running across video, out of home, and a slate of editorial and podcast collaborations through until early December.

Bumble’s global marketing SVP, Neela Pal, told LBB, “We’re using real couples because our members are at the heart of everything we do. Showcasing their stories allows us to celebrate the authentic connections created on Bumble and highlight the impact we’ve had in helping people find meaningful relationships.” Neela said the choice reinforces that “Bumble is a place where genuine love stories begin, offering inspiration and proof that it truly works.”

The work is led by Special US alongside Bumble’s in-house creative studio, with media handled by Arena Media, and photography by The Collective You.

OOH is running across major cities including London, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Paris. But beyond billboards, Bumble is taking the stories offline via immersive installations and a programe of invite-only ‘Singles Nights’ aimed at convening “modern tastemakers” in markets across the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, India, Brazil, Mexico, and the UK.

The media plan is as expansive as the physical reach, spanning more than 60 podcast partnerships. That includes ‘The Mel Robbins Podcast’, ‘Goop’, and ‘We Can Do Hard Things’, plus editorial collaborations with The New York Times and British Vogue/Vogue France to surface member love stories in culture titles.

Speaking about the wider strategy, Neela told us, Bumble is committed to “bringing people closer to love.” The campaign has launched alongside a refreshed Bumble app shaped by member feedback, with new features like photo, phone number, and expanded ID verification “to ensure authenticity and trust from the very first interaction”.

Neela said they have also introduced a dating advice hub, created with leading dating coaches to guide members.