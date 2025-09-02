senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Bumble Leans Back into Romance with ‘For the Love of Love’ Global Push

02/09/2025
64
Share
Bumble has launched a new global brand campaign, putting real-world romance front and centre at a time when dating app fatigue continues to bite, writes LBB’s Tará McKerr

In a notable trend toward recentering the human in online dating, Bumble has launched a new campaign, ‘For the Love of Love’, with expanded verification and an expert-led advice hub shaped by member feedback.

The multi-channel effort spotlights real couples who met on the platform, running across video, out of home, and a slate of editorial and podcast collaborations through until early December. 

Bumble’s global marketing SVP, Neela Pal, told LBB, “We’re using real couples because our members are at the heart of everything we do. Showcasing their stories allows us to celebrate the authentic connections created on Bumble and highlight the impact we’ve had in helping people find meaningful relationships.” Neela said the choice reinforces that “Bumble is a place where genuine love stories begin, offering inspiration and proof that it truly works.”

The work is led by Special US alongside Bumble’s in-house creative studio, with media handled by Arena Media, and photography by The Collective You. 

OOH is running across major cities including London, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Paris. But beyond billboards, Bumble is taking the stories offline via immersive installations and a programe of invite-only ‘Singles Nights’ aimed at convening “modern tastemakers” in markets across the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, India, Brazil, Mexico, and the UK. 

The media plan is as expansive as the physical reach, spanning more than 60 podcast partnerships. That includes ‘The Mel Robbins Podcast’, ‘Goop’, and ‘We Can Do Hard Things’, plus editorial collaborations with The New York Times and British Vogue/Vogue France to surface member love stories in culture titles. 

Speaking about the wider strategy, Neela told us, Bumble is committed to “bringing people closer to love.” The campaign has launched alongside a refreshed Bumble app shaped by member feedback, with new features like photo, phone number, and expanded ID verification “to ensure authenticity and trust from the very first interaction”. 

Neela said they have also introduced a dating advice hub, created with leading dating coaches to guide members. 

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Special Group USA
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Special Group USA
Send Face Pics Instead
MANSCAPED
06/08/2025
Football is For Food
Uber Eats
10/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1