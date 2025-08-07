Steve Backshall Tackles Driving Stress with Nature-Inspired Volvo Car UK Campaign

​Boldspace has launched its first campaign with new client Volvo Car UK, spotlighting the dangers of in-car distractions caused by children on family road trips - and offering an innovative solution that draws on the power of nature.

Rooted in consumer insight and brand purpose, the campaign - 'Roadside Nature' - launches in partnership with the Eden Project and wildlife expert Steve Backshall. It’s designed to reframe car journeys as nature-fuelled adventures rather than stress-filled battlegrounds, with the aim of reducing driver distraction and increasing road safety this summer.

New research commissioned for the campaign revealed that more than one in three parents (35%) admit to taking their eyes off the road to manage backseat behaviour, with 19% saying the distraction has resulted in a minor collision.

To combat this, Volvo Car UK and Boldspace created the Roadside Nature Activity Pack - a free downloadable toolkit that encourages children to spot trees, plants and wildlife on the road, making the car journey more engaging for them and less stressful for parents.

Lou Kelly, head of consumer at Boldspace, said, “Any parent who’s been on a long car journey with kids knows how quickly things can go from calm to chaotic. We wanted to create something that really helped with that everyday reality - and that’s where the idea for Roadside Nature came from. It’s been a brilliant first project to work on with Volvo Car UK - combining real insight with a creative solution that’s not only useful for families, but also stays true to what the Volvo brand is all about.”

The campaign brings together PR, digital content, partnerships, and owned storytelling, with an earned-first strategy aimed at parenting, motoring, and lifestyle audiences - alongside a direct appeal to families via Volvo’s channels. With wildlife presenter Steve Backshall fronting the campaign and a strategic partnership with the Eden Project, the activation is underpinned by Volvo’s long-term brand purpose around safety and sustainability.

Emily Wilson, head of communications at Volvo Car UK, added, “This campaign is all about bringing our values to life in a way that really connects with families. Safety, nature, and spending time together are at the heart of what Volvo Cars stands for - and this brings that to life in a simple, fun and helpful way. Boldspace really got what we were trying to do and brought loads of energy and smart thinking to make it happen. We’re looking forward to seeing how families respond to it over the summer.”

'Roadside Nature' marks the first major public campaign between Volvo Car UK and Boldspace.

The campaign went live on 5 August with earned media, digital content, and influencer engagement, and is supported by materials and editorial from the Eden Project and Steve Backshall. A social media competition offers families the chance to win tickets to the Eden Project, encouraging hands-on nature exploration beyond the car journey. Campaign assets are also live in Volvo showrooms across the UK, extending the initiative into retail environments and engaging customers at key physical touchpoints.

For more information and to download the pack, visit here.