Creditspring Appoints Boldspace as Retained PR and Social Agency

​Boldspace has been appointed by high-growth fintech business Creditspring as its retained agency across consumer and corporate PR, campaign development and social media.

The appointment follows a competitive pitch process and comes at a pivotal moment for Creditspring as the business accelerates its growth in the UK and continues its mission to revolutionise how people access and manage credit.

Creditspring offers a new model of borrowing, providing members with small, manageable loans and transparent fixed fees - helping consumers avoid high-cost credit traps and take back control of their financial futures. With over 500,000 members and growing, the brand is building significant momentum as it scales its offering across the UK.

Boldspace will lead integrated communications, including proactive press office, creative campaigns, corporate profiling, and organic social, aimed at increasing awareness, trust, and category leadership in ethical borrowing.

The account will be led by Lou Kelly, head of consumer PR at Boldspace, reporting to Puja Rohra, head of marketing at Creditspring.

Puja Rohra, head of marketing at Creditspring, said, "We’re at a critical inflection point as we scale Creditspring’s presence across the UK and redefine what borrowing responsibly looks like. We needed an agency that could match our ambition, push creative boundaries, and bring energy and purpose to both our consumer and corporate comms. Boldspace impressed us with their strategic vision, creative thinking, and deep understanding of the evolving financial landscape. We’re excited to start this next chapter with them."

Lou Kelly, head of consumer PR at Boldspace, said, "Creditspring is a bold brand on a mission to make borrowing work better for everyone and we’re thrilled to help take them to their bold space. At a time when access to credit is more important than ever, they’re pioneering a model that puts fairness, clarity and simplicity at the heart of lending. We’re proud to be supporting the team on what we believe is the start of a borrowing revolution."

