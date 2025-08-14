Artists and Dates Announced for ‘The Art of PR 2025’ Exhibition

Following its successful launch in 2024, The Art of PR returns this September for a week-long exhibition presenting 19artists with connections to the UK public relations (PR) Industry.

The free art exhibition is at The Coningsby Gallery, London, open to the public from 8th– 13th September, where it will display and sell works from artists currently working in PR alongside art by PRs-turned professional artists.

There will be an extended opportunity to see this year’s show in a new virtual gallery hosting the exhibition, supported by arts magazine www.occhimagazine.com, running from 15th September to 15th October.

This year’s exhibitors include: Kim Badland, Lucy Baker, Justine Bower, Joanna Drabent, David Emmanuel Noel, Tonye Ekine, Emily Rose Halladay, Alexandra Heybourne, Jessica Jackson, Shama Johns, Ade Lee, Clara Pérez Miñones, Simon Moore, Gemma Moroney, Fola Odumosu, Nadia Padayachy, Ruby Quince, Joe Thomas and Stella Tooth.

The Art of PR 2025 will present a diverse range of artworks including painting, drawing, letterpress, digital, wet plate photography, digital photography and sculpture.

The exhibition’s founder and curator and Boldspace senior creative Ade Lee, said, “The Art of PR 2025 supports and promotes original and free human creativity in the PR sector. This is pure creativity unleashed - no brief, no client and no restrictions, with the freedom for PR artists to express themselves as they choose. The impressive array of talent and the quality of the art will send a powerful message that creativity is not just alive but thriving in the PR world.”

The Art of PR 2025 is generously supported by Boldspace and 72 Point Group.

Mike Robb, co-CEO, Boldspace said, “The Art of PR is a special event that not only supports the PR industry’s incredible artists, individuals who dedicate so much of their own time to personal creative advancement, but uniquely brings them together for a collaborative industry showcase like no other. We are proud to have backed it, and Ade’s incredible hard work, since its inception.”

Chris Pharo, CEO, 72 Point Group said, “At 72Point, we believe that the heart of truly impactful PR lies in creativity and human connection. That’s why we’re proud to support the Art of PR, a collaboration that celebrates the craft of storytelling and the people behind it. This partnership is a powerful reminder that great PR isn’t just about reach - it’s about resonance.”

A Private View event will take place Tuesday 9th September 5.30pm – 9pm with drinks supplied by craft brewery Salopian.

For more information, please visit here.