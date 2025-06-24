Anastasiia Soviak-Krukovska's Memory Box Finds Beauty in What We Leave Behind

In her latest short film Memory Box, Ukrainian director Anastasiia Soviak-Krukovska - represented by Irish production company Bodacious- crafts a tender, evocative tribute to the complex relationship humans have with their past.

Shot with a lyrical visual style that makes viewers long for places they’ve never been and people they’ve never known, Memory Box explores the delicate dance between regret and happiness in the choices that shape our lives.

Supported by Black Kite Studios and brought to life by an international crew, the film embraces a fresh, intimate approach to storytelling that allows its emotional core to shine through.

“At its heart, this film is about how we carry our memories - the bittersweet pull of nostalgia and the decisions that define us,” Anastasiia explained. “As someone whose homeland will never be quite the same, I wanted to reframe that feeling - not as loss, but as a quiet, shared longing that connects us all. Ultimately, it’s about finding peace and hope in the choices we make and the memories we hold dear.”

Born into a family of filmmakers in Kyiv, Anastasiia was raised on set, inheriting a passion for storytelling that blends timeless emotion with modern relevance. The film’s intimate look and feel reflect this sensibility perfectly.

Memory Box is for anyone who has ever looked back and wondered: what if - and found strength in moving forward.

