senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Anastasiia Soviak-Krukovska's Memory Box Finds Beauty in What We Leave Behind

24/06/2025
14
Share
Ukrainian director Anastasiia Soviak-Krukovska teams up with Bodacious and Black Kite Studios to deliver a lyrical short film that explores memory, identity, and quiet resilience through an intimate global lens

In her latest short film Memory Box, Ukrainian director Anastasiia Soviak-Krukovska - represented by Irish production company Bodacious- crafts a tender, evocative tribute to the complex relationship humans have with their past.

Shot with a lyrical visual style that makes viewers long for places they’ve never been and people they’ve never known, Memory Box explores the delicate dance between regret and happiness in the choices that shape our lives.

Supported by Black Kite Studios and brought to life by an international crew, the film embraces a fresh, intimate approach to storytelling that allows its emotional core to shine through.

“At its heart, this film is about how we carry our memories - the bittersweet pull of nostalgia and the decisions that define us,” Anastasiia explained. “As someone whose homeland will never be quite the same, I wanted to reframe that feeling - not as loss, but as a quiet, shared longing that connects us all. Ultimately, it’s about finding peace and hope in the choices we make and the memories we hold dear.”

Born into a family of filmmakers in Kyiv, Anastasiia was raised on set, inheriting a passion for storytelling that blends timeless emotion with modern relevance. The film’s intimate look and feel reflect this sensibility perfectly.

Memory Box is for anyone who has ever looked back and wondered: what if - and found strength in moving forward.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Bodacious
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Bodacious
Memory Box
24/06/2025
PhoneWatch Phobia
Phonewatch
30/05/2025
Find Your Voice
Threshold
23/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1