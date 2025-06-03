Blind Pig Appoints Sveety K as Emerging Media Artist

​Blind Pig has announced the appointment of Sveety K as its new emerging media artist. With a storied background in developing AI-driven creatives, including work on notable projects like Northern Data’s short film ‘The Glass Hermit’, she is set to spearhead innovative, technology-infused content creation at the studio.

Sveety’s collaboration on ‘The Glass Hermit’, a short film directed by Oscar-winning artist Shona Heath, exemplifies her expertise in blending AI with traditional filmmaking. The project, produced by Northern Data Group in partnership with HELO and Team Lewis, explored the fusion of human creativity and AI. Taking analogue film-making and combining it with ground-breaking AI, she was responsible for developing the AI workflow that gave the advert its distinctive look. Blind Pig contributed to the film's animation and post-production, underscoring the studio's commitment to pioneering new creative frontiers.

Expressing her delight about the new role, Sveety stated, "Joining Blind Pig is an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of creativity. The team here has always been committed to exploring the most cutting-edge technology and working out how it can make us even more creative. I can’t wait to continue collaborating to explore new dimensions in storytelling through emerging technologies."

​Josephine Gallagher, executive producer at Blind Pig, further commented, “We’re excited to welcome Sveety to the team as we explore how these technologies can support and enhance our creative process. Her expertise is already proving invaluable as we take smart, considered steps into this space, without losing sight of the craft and storytelling that defines what we do."

This strategic appointment positions Blind Pig at the forefront of integrating AI and emerging technologies into animation, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in creative innovation. For more information about Blind Pig and its projects, visit here.

