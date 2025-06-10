DoorDash Delivers Summer Fun with Giant ‘BagMobile’ OOH Campaign

​DoorDash has officially kicked off summer with a four-wheeled OOH campaign turning heads and making deliveries with a massive red DoorDash bag.

Towering at 15 feet tall, The BagMobile is cruising through Miami and Chicago, delivering to popular local neighbourhoods in each city. At every stop, locals can score free swag tailored to the vibe of each location, from beach towels on Ocean Drive to sunscreen near Wrigley Field.

“DoorDash helps you get what you need, when and where you need it,” said Julio D'Alfonso, co-head of creative at Superette, DoorDash’s in-house creative studio. “The BagMobile tour brings that idea to life in a bold, fun, and hyperlocal way. It’s more than a pop-up — it’s a community-first celebration of how DoorDash can be your life assistant, wherever you are.”

The campaign was first teased with the Roof Goof stunt. Cars with a conspicuous red DoorDash bag 'mistakenly' left on the roof drove around Miami and Chicago, grabbing the attention of locals. Good Samaritans who alerted the driver about the DoorDash bag on their roof were given a flyer with the BagMobile’s pop-up locations and $15 DoorDash gift card. And that’s not all – DoorDash is showing love to Dashers with the BagWagon and giving away new completely re-designed delivery bags.

"DoorDash challenged us to create something loud, local, and lovable,” said Colleen Horne, associate creative director at GUT Los Angeles. “So we supersized their most recognisable brand asset: the iconic red DoorDash delivery bag. With the BagMobile delivering all over town, and the BagWagon giving back to the Dashers at the heart of DoorDash, this is about delivering delight in every sense, everywhere.”

The activations will live in Miami from June 3rd to June 17th and in Chicago beginning June 18th until July 2nd. Additional cities will be announced in the coming weeks. Keep your eyes peeled to be the first to know if The BagMobile is coming to your city!