senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

DoorDash Delivers Summer Fun with Giant ‘BagMobile’ OOH Campaign

10/06/2025
349
Share
The 15-foot-tall BagMobile, created with GUT Los Angeles, cruises Miami and Chicago neighbourhoods, turning DoorDash’s iconic into a rolling celebration of community and convenience

DoorDash has officially kicked off summer with a four-wheeled OOH campaign turning heads and making deliveries with a massive red DoorDash bag.

Towering at 15 feet tall, The BagMobile is cruising through Miami and Chicago, delivering to popular local neighbourhoods in each city. At every stop, locals can score free swag tailored to the vibe of each location, from beach towels on Ocean Drive to sunscreen near Wrigley Field.

“DoorDash helps you get what you need, when and where you need it,” said Julio D'Alfonso, co-head of creative at Superette, DoorDash’s in-house creative studio. “The BagMobile tour brings that idea to life in a bold, fun, and hyperlocal way. It’s more than a pop-up — it’s a community-first celebration of how DoorDash can be your life assistant, wherever you are.”

The campaign was first teased with the Roof Goof stunt. Cars with a conspicuous red DoorDash bag 'mistakenly' left on the roof drove around Miami and Chicago, grabbing the attention of locals. Good Samaritans who alerted the driver about the DoorDash bag on their roof were given a flyer with the BagMobile’s pop-up locations and $15 DoorDash gift card. And that’s not all – DoorDash is showing love to Dashers with the BagWagon and giving away new completely re-designed delivery bags.

"DoorDash challenged us to create something loud, local, and lovable,” said Colleen Horne, associate creative director at GUT Los Angeles. “So we supersized their most recognisable brand asset: the iconic red DoorDash delivery bag. With the BagMobile delivering all over town, and the BagWagon giving back to the Dashers at the heart of DoorDash, this is about delivering delight in every sense, everywhere.”

The activations will live in Miami from June 3rd to June 17th and in Chicago beginning June 18th until July 2nd. Additional cities will be announced in the coming weeks. Keep your eyes peeled to be the first to know if The BagMobile is coming to your city!

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from GUT Los Angeles
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from GUT Los Angeles
Roof Goof
Doordash
10/06/2025
DoorDad
Doordash
02/05/2025
#DiscountGoals
DoorDash
29/10/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1