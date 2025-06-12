Going Rogue and Chicken Handbags: Black T-Shirts Podcast Takes Mumbrella360

Thinkerbell's Black T-Shirts podcast heads to Mumbrella360.

So what have Brent and Adam learned over five series of Black T-Shirts? They are not sure, but in this episode, Brent and Adam tried to find out. The episode, recorded in front of a live audience at Mumbrella360 goes through the archives of Black T-Shirts, looking for the nuggets from guests that have resonated most closely with Brent and Adam.



Including people such as Nils Leonard, CJ Hendry, Samira Ansari, Gunny Scarfo, and PJ Pererira, oh dear, the episode is jam-packed full of creative wisdom.



In a final twist, the hosts also put Black T-Shirts to the pub test, for rather amusing results.



For a third season in a row, the podcast is supported by world leading Market Mix Modelling SAS company Mutinex. And for the second year in a row, The Pub Test has its own returning supporter, creative confidence building insights platform Ideally.



All episodes of Black T-Shirts will be available via premium podcast creators MIK Made, Black T-Shirts can be found here. You can also watch the episode on the Black T-Shirts YouTube channel here.



Adam Ferrier is the founder of award winning creative agency Thinkerbell, Brent Smart is CMO at one of the worlds largest telecommunications companies, Telstra.

