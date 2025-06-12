senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Going Rogue and Chicken Handbags: Black T-Shirts Podcast Takes Mumbrella360

12/06/2025
65
Share
Latest episode from Thinkerbell's Adam Ferrier and Telstra's Brent Smart was recorded in front of a live audience

Thinkerbell's Black T-Shirts podcast heads to Mumbrella360.

So what have Brent and Adam learned over five series of Black T-Shirts? They are not sure, but in this episode, Brent and Adam tried to find out. The episode, recorded in front of a live audience at Mumbrella360 goes through the archives of Black T-Shirts, looking for the nuggets from guests that have resonated most closely with Brent and Adam.

Including people such as Nils Leonard, CJ Hendry, Samira Ansari, Gunny Scarfo, and PJ Pererira, oh dear, the episode is jam-packed full of creative wisdom.

In a final twist, the hosts also put Black T-Shirts to the pub test, for rather amusing results.

For a third season in a row, the podcast is supported by world leading Market Mix Modelling SAS company Mutinex. And for the second year in a row, The Pub Test has its own returning supporter, creative confidence building insights platform Ideally.

All episodes of Black T-Shirts will be available via premium podcast creators MIK Made, Black T-Shirts can be found here. You can also watch the episode on the Black T-Shirts YouTube channel here.

Adam Ferrier is the founder of award winning creative agency Thinkerbell, Brent Smart is CMO at one of the worlds largest telecommunications companies, Telstra.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Thinkerbell
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Thinkerbell
The Irresistibillboard
V Energy
10/06/2025
Little Bad Wolf
Kleenex
09/06/2025
First Solo Mission
Kleenex
09/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1