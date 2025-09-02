senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

BUCK Europe Welcomes Rebecca Dell as Executive Producer

02/09/2025
6
Share
Rebecca was previously executive director of The Different Folk

Rebecca Dell joins BUCK, bolstering the European leadership team with over a decade of production experience across some of the world’s most iconic brands.

Previously executive director of The Different Folk, she spent five years growing the studio into a globally recognised roster of 2D, 3D, and animation artists. Under her leadership, The Different Folk delivered culturally resonant campaigns for Apple, Adidas, Google, Footlocker, Lego, Nike, Adobe, and Converse.

Care, craft, collaboration

With a background in illustration and photography, Rebecca brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her work, operating where creative vision meets commercial success. She has earned a reputation for connecting top creative talent with high-profile opportunities and guiding projects seamlessly from concept to completion.

“Rebecca’s approach is rooted in care, craft, and collaboration,” says Chance Woodward, executive producer. “She knows how to align creative ambition with client objectives in a way that elevates both the work and the partnership. That’s exactly the energy we’re excited to bring into BUCK Europe.”

Culturally resonant work

Known for her speed, diplomacy, and ability to solve complex challenges, Rebecca has a proven track record in spotting emerging trends, mentoring creative talent, and fostering long-term client relationships.

Speaking about the move, Rebecca shared, “I’m excited to be joining BUCK, a studio I’ve always admired for its innovation, artistry, and collaborative spirit. I’m looking forward to building on what’s already an incredible foundation in Europe and helping BUCK continue to shape culturally resonant work that pushes boundaries.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from BUCK Europe
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from BUCK Europe
Reel
League of Legends
06/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1