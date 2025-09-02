BUCK Europe Welcomes Rebecca Dell as Executive Producer

Rebecca Dell joins BUCK, bolstering the European leadership team with over a decade of production experience across some of the world’s most iconic brands.



Previously executive director of The Different Folk, she spent five years growing the studio into a globally recognised roster of 2D, 3D, and animation artists. Under her leadership, The Different Folk delivered culturally resonant campaigns for Apple, Adidas, Google, Footlocker, Lego, Nike, Adobe, and Converse.



Care, craft, collaboration



With a background in illustration and photography, Rebecca brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her work, operating where creative vision meets commercial success. She has earned a reputation for connecting top creative talent with high-profile opportunities and guiding projects seamlessly from concept to completion.



“Rebecca’s approach is rooted in care, craft, and collaboration,” says Chance Woodward, executive producer. “She knows how to align creative ambition with client objectives in a way that elevates both the work and the partnership. That’s exactly the energy we’re excited to bring into BUCK Europe.”



Culturally resonant work



Known for her speed, diplomacy, and ability to solve complex challenges, Rebecca has a proven track record in spotting emerging trends, mentoring creative talent, and fostering long-term client relationships.



Speaking about the move, Rebecca shared, “I’m excited to be joining BUCK, a studio I’ve always admired for its innovation, artistry, and collaborative spirit. I’m looking forward to building on what’s already an incredible foundation in Europe and helping BUCK continue to shape culturally resonant work that pushes boundaries.”

