BUCK Crafts New Energy for League of Legends, MSI 2025

​BUCK has unveiled a dynamic new visual identity for League of Legends’ 2025 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI). Working in close partnership with Riot Games, BUCK brought the update to life, infusing one of esports’ flagship events with a powerful new energy.



MSI stands as a pivotal moment in League of Legends’ global competitive calendar. It brings top teams together for a high-stakes clash that sets the stage for the ultimate showdown at the World Championship, taking place later this year. For the 2025 edition, hosted in Vancouver, BUCK captured that intensity in every pixel.

“MSI is loud, combative, and full of emotion and we wanted the design to match that. Working with Riot gave us the chance to build a system that’s expressive, flexible, and built for the scale of a global competition." Daniel Rodrigues, animation director.



Breaking away from purely fantasy-inspired visuals, BUCK drew inspiration from sports branding, bold typography, adaptable grid systems, and layered graphics, while maintaining the distinctive spirit of League of Legends. The result is a system that feels competitive, global, and unmistakably tied to the brand.

Guided by MSI’s theme 'ignite the fire within,' BUCK designed a system that merges electric forms with hand-drawn gestures, embodying the passion and emotion of competitive play. Bold textures, striking patterns, and kinetic typography converge to bring MSI’s unique energy to life, delivering an experience that speaks to fans and players alike.

BUCK delivered a comprehensive toolkit of logos, colour palettes, typography, layouts and motion graphics, all built for seamless adaptation across live events, print, and digital platforms.

The identity supported a high volume of content and reached a wide audience both online and in person. BUCK's modular approach ensures that Riot Games has a flexible, scalable design foundation that can evolve with future seasons.



“Riot came with a clear vision and a collaborative mindset, giving us the foundation to build something ambitious. A system that matches the scale of MSI 2025 and redefines what an esports event can look and feel like.” said Vincent Lammers, executive creative director.

