Carers Trust's Home Protest Spotlights Lack of Rights for Unpaid Carers

As MPs head off on their summer recess, and school holidays begin, exhausted unpaid carers from across the country have come together to fight for their right to respite care, in a first-of-its-kind protest outside Parliament created in partnership with Uncommon Creative Studio and Carers Trust.



With more than two fifths of unpaid carers (44%) currently accessing no UK Government support to respite care - some time off which could be anything from a few hours’ break to taking a holiday — this cohort of forgotten key workers have been left with no choice but to stage a protest from their homes, while simultaneously caring for their loved ones.



Holding placards from their kitchens and living rooms that reveal what they’d do if they were able to take some much-needed time off - from a lie-in to a girls night out to a holiday - showing its the things we take for granted that unpaid carers miss most. Their rallying cries were streamed on huge LED screens outside government buildings.

And the protest caught the attention of MPs, with the issue brought up by MP Jessica Brown-Fuller hours later in the Houses of Parliament with the Secretary of State for Health & Social Care Wes Streeting remarking on the scene as 'a powerful protest that so visibly reminds us of those unable to leave their loved ones to protest in person - a reminder of the challenges carers face.'

The protest has also been featured in The Guardian, BBC, ITV News, Channel 5 News, Good Morning Britain and more.

A First of its Kind Protest Sharing Real Stories

Unpaid carers from all walks of life - including a 14-year-old caring for his mother in Eastbourne, and 62-year-old caring for three of her family members in Merseyside - have joined the virtual protest outside Parliament yesterday, with their rallying cries blasted across Westminster, and passers-by given an intimate glimpse into their daily lives via footage on the LED screens.

The initiative has been created by Uncommon Creative Studio, and is backed by leading charity Carers Trust. Also supporting the campaign is actor and ambassador for Carers Trust Greg Wise, who has had first hand experience as a former live-in carer for his sister Clare.

“I know from my own experience just how tough life can be for carers,” says Greg, “and that’s why this protest is so important. Carers need to be seen and heard, yet the UK Government continues to stay silent when it comes to social care reform. That has to change.”



​Kirsty McHugh, CEO of Carers Trust, comments, “It’s incredibly disappointing that the UK Government still hasn’t given unpaid carers a right to respite. For decades, successive governments have depended on unpaid carers to provide social care on the cheap, which has delayed the need to come up with long-term funding and support. Whilst the Government is focused on strengthening employment rights, it seems to have forgotten unpaid carers — who can’t take a break at all.’



​Duncan Clark, creative at Uncommon Creative Studio and part-time carer, adds, “I’ve been a carer for 15 years, but am fortunate enough to not only be paid, but able to take holiday, and return home after my shift has finished. I have endless respect for those who dedicate their lives to supporting those they love, but I’m really frustrated at the lack of support they are given by the Government. Unpaid carers aren’t asking for much - our research found that if they had some more time off, 44% would just want to get outside for a walk. This protest demands Government attention for unpaid carers, at a time when it feels like the whole country is getting a break, apart from them.”

Sign the Petition Today

Uncommon and Carers Trust are calling on the nation to sign a petition, demanding more support for England’s unpaid carers from the UK Government, so they can take a proper break. To sign the petition, visit here.

​



One in Three Carers Rarely Take a Respite Break in the UK



The protest comes as a new study of 250 unpaid carers in England reveals that almost one in three (29%) rarely take a respite break, with one in seven (15%) admitting they never take a break from their care duties. This lack of downtime leaves unpaid carers reporting feelings of burnout (60%), frustration (47%) and depression (27%).



With a staggering six million Brits reported to be providing unpaid care to family and friends around the clock, the research also found the average time taken away from caring by unpaid carers each day is just 54 minutes, which equates to only 13 days in a year - nine days less than the legal requirement for paid workers in England who are working eight hours a day, five days a week.



As a result of their need to care around the clock, more than half (57%) of unpaid carers surveyed rarely socialise with friends or family, whilst 67% say planning a holiday feels like a pipe dream. In fact, whilst the average Brit takes 3.94 holidays a year, nearly a third (31%) of carers say they’ve not had a holiday in more than four years.



Media space was donated by Posterscope, Alight Media and The Times.

