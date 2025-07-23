BMO and Lisa Gilroy Redefine Digital Banking

BMO has introduced its newest digital-first campaign, ‘Appfluencer’, a bold move to redefine how Canadians engage with their banking apps. Designed to meet the needs of a new generation, ‘Appfluencer’ brings financial empowerment to the fingertips of gen z through relatable content, practical tools, and a lot of comedic energy.

BMO’s Continued Era of Influencer-Driven Banking

At the heart of the campaign is rising Canadian comedy star Lisa Gilroy, who steps into the role of the BMO’s first-ever ‘Appfluencer’: an influencer solely focused on apps. Known for her viral sketches, sharp improv, and breakout performances on TikTok, Instagram, Apple TV’s The Studio, Interior China Town, and more, Lisa brings humour, heart, and high relatability to BMO’s award-winning mobile experience.

Whether she’s walking fans through how to freeze a lost card or showing how easy it is to check your credit, Lisa brings BMO’s digital tools to life in a way that feels authentic, accessible, and totally scroll-stopping.

“At BMO we’re proud to provide our customers with a best-in-class digital banking experience,” said Michelle Feeney, chief marketing officer, Canada BMO. “Our innovative Appfluencer campaign showcases how Canadians can always rely on BMO’s powerful banking app to meet their needs and make real financial progress.”

Banking That Keeps Up With You

The ‘Appfluencer’ campaign will roll out across Instagram, Tik Tok, and YouTube, and is designed to make banking feel less like a chore and more like a lifestyle. From budgeting tips to real-time financial insights, the BMO Mobile Banking app isn’t just a place to check your balance, it’s a digital sidekick that helps you stay on top of your money, your way.

This campaign builds on BMO’s ongoing track record of bringing relatable influencer energy to financial tools, following successful initiatives like NXT LVL and Bills Paid on Time.

Because at BMO, banking isn’t just online, it’s in your life.

“We have learned that to connect with gen z, we need to be authentic and speak to them where and when they are open to hearing from a bank,” said Joseph Vernuccio, ACD at FCB.

“We are lucky enough to be partnering with Lisa who is using her social media savvy to help millions of Canadians bank smarter,” added Cody Sabatine, ACD at FCB.

