BETC Launches Maison BETC, a Global Micro-Network for Luxury Brands

Parisian agency BETC has unveiled Maison BETC, a new global micro-network dedicated to luxury, fashion, and beauty brands. With a team of over 120 creatives and strategists based in Paris, New York and Shanghai, the launch is a focused response to the shifting dynamics of the global luxury market.

Maison BETC brings together renowned figures from across the BETC network, including Clément Boisseau (chairman), Florent Imbert (chief creative officer, BETC New York), Florence Bellisson (chief creative officer, BETC Paris), Marine Hakim (VP, BETC Paris), and Olivier Vigneaux (CEO, BETC Fullsix). With clients such as L'Oréal Luxe and Beam Suntory already on board, Maison BETC focuses on tailored, collaborative brand building rooted in cultural insight and creative craft.

“I feel truly happy to take the reins of this new micro-network, with some of our industry’s finest talent at my side,” said Clément, who previously served as global chief strategy officer at BETC and was a member of the Cannes Lions 2025 Luxury Jury. “Luxury is at a turning point: brands must stay true to their core DNA while simultaneously reinventing their language and experiences to entice, surprise and delight. I have very high ambitions for what Maison BETC can imagine and craft for our clients in this new world.”

Maison BETC is designed as a strategic response to the challenges shaping luxury today. The agency points to emerging trends such as the rise of consumer influence, innovation-driven purchasing behaviour in China, and a shift toward experiential over material value. Research cited by BETC notes that 90% of Chinese consumers are willing to pay a premium for innovation, while younger generations increasingly prioritise wellness, sustainability, and personalisation.

“The launch of Maison BETC is a sign of our vitality and what we believe in: the ability to take our creative expertise around the world, our obsession with making luxury, fashion and beauty brand communication ever more transformative, and the promotion of our internal talent,” said Bertille Toledano, president of the BETC group.

The new network also coincides with a rebrand of BETC’s luxury unit BETC Etoile Rouge, which now becomes Maison BETC Paris, aligning with the new international structure and reinforcing BETC’s identity within the luxury space.

"This launch is an opportunity to continue writing the great stories of creativity and expertise that Maison BETC Paris has been writing for several years," said Mercedes Erra, founder of BETC. "By opening three 'maisons' within BETC, we are emphasising our approach: strategic precision and rigorous execution, in a spirit of partnership and constant dialogue with our clients."

