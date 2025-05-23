Audemars Piguet Marks 150 Years with a Modern Ode to Haute Horlogerie

In honour of its 150th anniversary, Audemars Piguet has unveiled a powerful new campaign crafted by Publicis Luxe—a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and a vision that has continuously shaped time since 1875. Deeply rooted in Le Brassus, a village in the heart of the Vallée de Joux, the brand pays homage to its legacy through a modern lens, highlighting the collective passion and exceptional savoir-faire of its watchmakers. This is more than a celebration—it's a reaffirmation of a free-spirited philosophy and a relentless drive to transcend the limits of precision.

A creative homage to heritage and forward motion

The campaign’s centrepiece, a signature film, captures the poetic rhythm of time, blending heritage with innovation. Through immersive storytelling and refined visuals, the film becomes a tribute to the artisans who have continuously pushed boundaries, turning watchmaking into an evolving art form. Each sequence reflects the brand’s connection to design, culture, and modernity, translating the beat of 150 years into a resonant visual narrative.

150 Years of Craft: an enduring heartbeat of excellence

Driven by a 360° activation strategy, the campaign unfolds across film, experiential formats, and digital platforms. From intimate behind-the-scenes moments to striking product visuals, every element reinforces Audemars Piguet’s role as a pioneer of Haute Horlogerie. This bold and modern vision extends across print, retail, e-commerce, and social media, engaging new generations with the enduring message: the beat goes on.

