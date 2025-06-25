Atomic’s Louise Rudaizky Recognised in Women in Leadership Power List 2025

​Louise Rudaizky, managing director of Atomic London, has been named on Management Today’s prestigious Women in Leadership Power List 2025, a recognition of her extraordinary contributions to gender equity, business transformation, and progressive agency culture.

Since joining Atomic in 2019, Louise has reshaped the agency’s leadership, culture and commercial performance. What was once a male-founded, male-led company is now proudly 60/40 in favour of gender balance, with zero pay gap and policies that set new industry standards for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

Her leadership has translated directly into business success. In 2024, under Louise's stewardship, Atomic achieved a remarkable 63% growth – a rare feat during a year when many competitors faced contraction – and secured 12 new client wins. Her exceptional account management skills have nurtured long-standing client relationships, including Greater Anglia, and won global accounts like Sipsmith without formal pitching processes.

A former business director who rose to managing director while raising two young daughters, Louise's journey exemplifies modern leadership. She has introduced trailblazing female health policies, covering fertility, menopause, menstruation, miscarriage, and enhanced parental leave – an approach rarely seen in the creative industry. Flexible working, blind scorecarding, inclusive interviews and DE&I training now form the backbone of Atomic’s operations.

Her influence extends far beyond the agency walls. Louise's is a board advisor for Advertising Week Europe, a mentor with Brixton Finishing School and a champion for mental health and charitable partnerships – initiatives that mirror her holistic approach to leadership and sustainability.

“Louise has had a transformational impact on Atomic as not just a creative agency but in what it has become under her leadership, a multi-discipline creative company,” said Jon Goulding, CEO of Atomic London. “She has an incredible ability to bring the right people together at the right time in a properly collaborative culture to help create things that didn’t exist before. Creative ideas and approaches that genuinely help clients transform their brand growth. She’s more than just a leader of Atomic; she’s a north star for what Atomic will become.”

Louise's journey through legacy agencies like JWT and M&C Saatchi – where she was promoted to business director while 11 weeks pregnant – instilled in her a lifelong mission to champion others. A four-year stint in the health tech start-up world honed her entrepreneurial instincts, while motherhood grounded her vision of what workplace equity must look like in action.

“For over 20 years, I’ve navigated the world of advertising – often in rooms and working on floors where I was one of the few women,” said Louise Rudaizky, managing director, Atomic London. “I quickly learned that I had to find my female allies to pull me through and allow me to have the space to succeed. This blend of traditional agency life, the fast-moving tech start up world, and now growing a creative company gives me a unique perspective. I understand legacy structures, I’ve battled in disruptive spaces, and I’m now building something fresh at Atomic – where talent, ambition and commercial success can thrive together.”

Atomic London’s evolution under Louise proves that inclusion is not just a cultural imperative – it's a competitive advantage. Her recognition by Management Today is a celebration of what happens when visionary leadership meets commercial acumen and a human-first approach.

