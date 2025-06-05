senckađ
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Atomic London Launches Serene Campaign for Uber Boat by Thames Clippers

05/06/2025
‘The River Line’ introduces a calmer way to travel through the capital highlighting Uber Boat’s new app as the smart, scenic alternative to London’s hectic transport routine

Atomic has unveiled its first-ever campaign, ‘The River Line’, for its client Uber Boat by Thames Clippers. The launch marks the first work to go live since the brand appointed Atomic London as its creative agency, following a competitive process earlier this year, to support the launch of a ground breaking new app.

The campaign introduces the river as the calm, scenic alternative to London’s busy transport network, positioning Uber Boat by Thames Clippers as the smarter, more serene way to travel through the capital.

Targeting both commuters and leisure travellers, the push positions Uber Boat by Thames Clippers’ new app as the easiest way to buy tickets, plan journeys and access live boat tracking, and additional features.

The campaign is underpinned by the insight that while Londoners thrive on the fast pace of city life, they value moments of calm to stay at their best. With more people embracing ‘soft living’, seeking ease, simplicity and joy over stress, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers offers a rare chance to turn travel time into me-time.

Running across key out-of-home sites along the Thames, as well as on social channels, the campaign combines the best strategic and creative thinking from Atomic London and its social creator agency Supernova.

Atomic London took a direct, pared-back creative approach to the brief, aiming to drive app adoption through clarity and standout. At the heart of the push is a simple yet powerful image: a phone charger cable shaped like the River Thames, plugging into a mobile phone with the Uber Boat by Thames Clippers app open. This iconic, graphic-based visual emulates the shape of the Thames, using simple, direct messaging to show how the app makes travelling around London easier.

Supernova has developed a social strategy to differentiate Uber Boat by Thames Clippers from purely efficiency-driven competitors, positioning it as an elevated travel experience that blends efficiency with comfort.

Social activity features collaborations with creators who will introduce Uber Boat by Thames Clippers as the 'dependable pause' in their pace, positioning it as a transport option that not only works, but feels good. The work seeks to build familiarity and credibility, reminding Londoners that calm, efficient travel already exists, and is easier than ever with the new app.

Adrian White, head of marketing and communications at Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, said, “As Londoners seek more balance in their routines, we want to redefine city travel. Our app keeps passengers informed, letting them make the most of their time on board—whether working, relaxing, or enjoying the view. It's a calmer, smarter way to move through the city. London is better by boat. More in control of your journey – therefore more time to think/enjoy the view.”

Jon Goulding, CEO at Atomic London, said, “This work is a great example of our Orbit model in action, uniting Atomic’s creative thinking with Supernova’s social expertise to deliver a bold, unified idea across platforms. We set out to create something simple yet powerful, redefining what travel in London can feel like. With Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, it’s more than a journey from A to B; it’s an experience that’s efficient, enjoyable and genuinely uplifting.

v2.25.1