Atomic Appoints Miles Bingham as Creative Director

Above (from top to bottom): Miles Bingham and John Cherry

Independent creative agency Atomic London has appointed seasoned creative leader Miles Bingham as creative director, following a sustained period of growth which has seen it pick up new business wins including Ladbrokes, Uber Boat by Thames Clippers and RAMONA’S.

Miles is tasked with bringing his sharp thinking, big energy and brilliant ideas not just to client briefs, but to the agency more broadly, helping set the standard of work, elevating creative ambition, and bringing a renewed sense of energy and fun to the day-to-day. He will work closely with executive creative director John Cherry and managing director Louise Rudaizky to deliver bold, culturally resonant campaigns.

A multi-award-winning creative, Miles has over a decade of experience as a creative director for brands including First Direct, Ribena, CO-OP, Chase Gin and Google. His work has driven commercial results as well as creative acclaim, from launching Rowntree’s Randoms as the most successful confectionery release to date, to creating a campaign for First Direct that boosted customer sign-ups to the extent that the bank had to train more staff.

Freelancing since 2021, Miles' agency experience includes roles at Havas Creative Network, Wunderman Thompson and Forever Beta. He has also worked in-house as a creative at Specsavers and as a director with Blink. His first music video premiered at the BFI as part of Adam Buxton’s BUG festival.

​John Cherry, executive creative director at Atomic London, said, “Miles has previously worked as part of a motorbike display team, a helicopter pilot for Leicestershire animal hospital and a sensual healer. I’m not quite sure how these skills will help him as a creative director at Atomic, but he assures me they will. Widely regarded as one of the most visually appealing CDs in the business (his words), we’re delighted to have him onboard.”

Miles Bingham, new creative director at Atomic London, added, “I’ve always loved big, bold ideas, and that’s exactly what Atomic is all about. I’ve known the wonderful John Cherry for years, so it’s brilliant to join forces with him again. I’ve also been genuinely impressed by the leadership team. Not only are they all really sound, they’re also ambitious, smart and focused on where the agency’s headed. Atomic feels like an independent with a very bright future, with creative excellence at its heart. I’m excited to get stuck in.”

