Athletes Bring Their Personal Best to Money Management with Nedbank

19/06/2025
Joe Public and ROMANCE director Greg Gray redefine banking ads with Nedbank’s bold campaign

In a country where most people are disengaged from their finances, and even more disengaged from banking ads, Greg Gray from ROMANCE brings a filmmaker’s eye and an athlete’s intensity to flip the script in South Africa.

Teaming up with creative agency Joe Public and its client, Nedbank, Greg directs #GetMoneyFit - a film that doesn’t pitch product; it ignites purpose. Understanding that managing money takes the same grit and grind as building your body or winning a race does, this cinematic rally cry challenges South Africans to put their money through its paces.

From the first frame, Greg’s signature is unmistakable - a masterclass in energy, nuanced performance and visual storytelling. Shot across Cape Town and Johannesburg and featuring South African talent, the film taps deep into the DNA of iconic sports advertising: kinetic, fast-cut editing that sweats and breathes with every beat; raw, immersive soundscapes that put you in the moment; sharp; unfiltered cinematography that moves between quiet strength and explosive energy; bold unapologetic typography that doesn’t just appear but demands attention; and a narrative that doesn’t sell, it compels.

Viewed through the lens of sports, and with Greg’s bold, cinematic approach, #GetMoneyFit is not only a powerful visual metaphor for discipline, ambition, and endurance, it punches through the mediocrity of the banking category to motivate South Africans to rethink their relationship with their money - as something to sweat, something to work at, something that deserves a personal best.

Credits
Add my Credit
