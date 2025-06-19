senckađ
Nedbank - #GetMoneyFit

Nedbank
19/06/2025
Just Bank It

Get Your Money in the Game

How Fit is Your Money?

Joe Public & Greg Gray Redefine Banking Ads with Nedbank’s Bold New Campaign: #GetMoneyFit

Cape Town, South Africa. In a country where most people are disengaged from their finances, and even more disengaged from banking ads, Greg Gray from ROMANCE brings a filmmaker’s eye and an athlete’s intensity to flip the script.

Teaming up with powerhouse creative agency Joe Public and its client, Nedbank, Gray directs #GetMoneyFit - a film that doesn’t pitch product; it ignites purpose. Understanding that managing money takes the same grit and grind as building your body or winning a race does, this cinematic rally cry challenges South Africans to put their money through its paces.

From the first frame, Gray’s signature is unmistakable - a masterclass in energy, nuanced performance and visual storytelling. Shot across Cape Town and Johannesburg and featuring South African talent, the film taps deep into the DNA of iconic sports advertising: kinetic, fast-cut editing that sweats and breathes with every beat; raw, immersive soundscapes that put you in the moment; sharp; unfiltered cinematography that moves between quiet strength and explosive energy; bold unapologetic typography that doesn’t just appear but demands attention; and a narrative that doesn’t sell, it compels.

Viewed through the lens of sports, and with Gray’s bold, cinematic approach, #GetMoneyFitis not only a powerful visual metaphor for discipline, ambition, and endurance, it punches through the mediocrity of the banking category to motivate South Africans to rethink their relationship with their money - as something to sweat, something to work at, something that deserves a personal best.

