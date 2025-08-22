senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Aspercreme and Spinal Tap II Join Forces to Prove Pain Can’t Stop Rock

22/08/2025
The Martin Agency’s debut work for the brand sees the 55+ community celebrated with humor, grit, and improvised scenes starring the iconic bandmates

As Spinal Tap II: The End Continues gears up for its theatrical release on September 12, Aspercreme, the pain reliever brand under the Opella portfolio, steps into the spotlight as the hero product for estranged Spinal Tap bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls during their tour of a lifetime. The campaign positions the brand as an essential part of the story, helping the legendary rockers keep going despite the aches and pains that come with age.

Aspercreme’s mission is all about empowering the 55+ community to defy ageist stereotypes and live their best lives. With half of all people exhibiting bias against older individuals, the brand is challenging cultural assumptions by celebrating active, vibrant bandmates who refuse to let pain hold them back. “The Relief Rider” features the film’s main characters, Rob Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, in hilarious, improvised scenes that flip the script on age.

The campaign, brought to life by The Martin Agency (in their first piece of work for the brand) and produced with Bleecker Street, injects Aspercreme into the cultural cachet of the film, reaching the audience that fell in love with the 1984 classic while introducing a creatively charged tone new to the brand and a previously stale OTC category. 

Credits
v2.25.1