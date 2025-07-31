Miracle-Gro and Gabby Windey Back 'Full Bush Summer'

Miracle-Gro, yes, the gardening brand, just launched a new campaign called 'Full Bush Summer' starring Gabby Windey (host of Hulu’s Love Overboard, Bachelorette alum, and a sharp, self-aware voice online when it comes to growth and self-love).

It’s satirical but surprisingly sincere. It positions Miracle-Gro in conversation with gen z values around authenticity and body politics. The content is already making it’s way across all across gen-z's feeds, with more than two million views on TikTok (even Sophia Bush is chiming in).

​Created by The Martin Agency, the work includes:



Faux digital OOH made for social



A subversive, self-aware brand voice that feels native to the feed

Limited-run 'nobody knows I’m growing a full bush rn' baby tees that fans are already DM’ing to get their hands on

​The campaign is live across paid and organic social, plus digital banners on Amazon. Assets and full details are below, happy to share more on the campaign strategy, creative thinking, and early engagement data if you're interested.