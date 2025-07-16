Keith Urban Crowns Winner of Old El Paso’s 'Castin’ the Cowboy' Series

After weeks of taco ballads, big belt buckles and taco-fuelled performances, Old El Paso’s wildly flavourful 'Castin’ the Cowboy' content series has officially come to a close, with Keith Urban crowning a new taco night icon: Elroy, a larger-than-life cowboy with the chops to match his charm.



Elroy won hearts and caught the attention of Urban himself, with his Tex-Mex swagger, vocal flair and undeniable passion for Old El Paso. From fake horses to real harmonies, Elroy brought the heat and the humour to prove he’s more than just a cowboy; he’s the voice of taco night.



Elroy is stepping into the spotlight with a new ad campaign rolling out this summer, starting off with him taking the reins as the new cowboy. Then, stay tuned for more ad spots from Elroy coming this fall. The creative recognises the chaos of modern-day life, but shows how Old El Paso is one thing you can count on, bringing comfort, flavour, and a sense of ease back to the table. Whether it’s crunchy Stand 'N Stuff shells, Creamy Queso sauce, Original Taco Seasoning, or crowd-pleasing dinner kits, Elroy’s here to remind us that a little joy and a good taco can go a long way.

“When we launched 'Castin’ the Cowboy,' our goal was to celebrate the spirit of taco night in a way only Old El Paso can,” said Jenny Jonker, brand experience manager at Old El Paso. “From our bold flavours to our versatile line up of kits, shells, sauces and seasonings, we're all about making mealtime memorable, and bringing back our singing cowboy was just the beginning. Fans will want to keep an eye out for where Elroy shows up next!”