senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Ashley Walters Joins Iconoclast for UK Commercial Representation

20/05/2025
65
Share
Ashley Walters is notably known for his roles in ‘Adolescence’ and ‘Top Boy’ as well as his music career as Asher D in So Solid Crew

Acclaimed British actor and director, Ashley Walters has joined Iconoclast for UK commercial representation.

Ashley is a multi-hyphenate creative most notably known for his roles in ‘Adolescence’ and ‘Top Boy’ as well as his music career as Asher D in So Solid Crew.

As a director, he has helmed several episodes of ‘A Thousand Blows’ for Disney, episodes of ‘Ackley Bridge’ for Channel 4 and his debut feature ‘Animol’ with Film 4 / BFI / Sky is currently in post production.

MD/EP Guy Rolfe said, “It’s a long known fact that actors make the best Directors. Ashley’s having a real moment and we’re super excited to be by his side for the next chapter. Drawing on two decades of industry experience, Ashley brings a sensitivity and UK knowledge that translates onto screen, whichever side of the camera he’s on.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Iconoclast
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Iconoclast
We 💚 Bellies
BUSCOPAN
13/06/2025
The Jacquemus Beach Club
Jacquemus
02/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1