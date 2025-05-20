Ashley Walters Joins Iconoclast for UK Commercial Representation

Acclaimed British actor and director, Ashley Walters has joined Iconoclast for UK commercial representation.

Ashley is a multi-hyphenate creative most notably known for his roles in ‘Adolescence’ and ‘Top Boy’ as well as his music career as Asher D in So Solid Crew.

As a director, he has helmed several episodes of ‘A Thousand Blows’ for Disney, episodes of ‘Ackley Bridge’ for Channel 4 and his debut feature ‘Animol’ with Film 4 / BFI / Sky is currently in post production.

MD/EP Guy Rolfe said, “It’s a long known fact that actors make the best Directors. Ashley’s having a real moment and we’re super excited to be by his side for the next chapter. Drawing on two decades of industry experience, Ashley brings a sensitivity and UK knowledge that translates onto screen, whichever side of the camera he’s on.”

