Arts & Sciences Signs Norwegian Director Torstein Bjørklund for US Representation

​Arts & Sciences has added actor-turned-director Torstein Bjørklund to its extraordinary roster of talent. Known throughout Scandinavia and Europe for his quirky humour, straightforward storytelling, and feel-good sensibilities, Torstein is primed to bring his directorial point of view to new audiences.

Growing up way above the Arctic Circle, Torstein’s childhood desire to become an actor led him to study at the State Theatre School in Oslo. That path shifted unexpectedly after a chance encounter with an executive producer on a commercial shoot where he was cast as talent. Realising he was better suited behind the lens, his background in performance enables him to skillfully guide both seasoned professionals and newcomers with compassion and specificity.

Torstein’s distinctive approach behind his entertaining films has made him a widely popular director in European territories, earning a Gullruten Award (The Gold Screen, Norway’s TV Award) in 2022 for his narrative debut, directing the Norwegian comedy hit series Basic Bitch, for which he’s helmed sixteen episodes total. His other Gullruten-nominated television credits include directing the first season of the Norwegian dramedy Fling and a season of Superheltskolen (Superhero Academy). His sharp eye for nuanced performances and specific visuals has translated beautifully to his commercial work, directing ads for brands like McDonald’s, Toyota, Orkla, and Telenor, among many others.

“Arts & Sciences strikes me as a genuinely inclusive and human place, which for me is a prerequisite for creativity,” remarked Torstein on signing for US representation. “They also have a lot of directors whose work I admire, which is, of course, inspiring! I look forward to growing with them in the US!”

​Mal Ward, managing director and partner of Arts & Sciences, added, “This is one of the funniest bodies of work I’ve seen in a long time. Torstein’s perspective on life manages to be wildly absurdist and yet relatable all at the same time. And his stories are all told with a keenly observational look that feels photographically smart and modern.”

