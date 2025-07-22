senckađ
Artjail Toronto Welcomes Flame Artist Sebastian Boros

22/07/2025
With a strong portfolio that includes work for standout agencies like Courage and Rethink, Sebastian Boros has contributed to some of the industry’s top, award-winning campaigns

Artjail has welcomed Sebastian Boros as a flame artist in its Toronto studio. Known for his sharp eye, technical precision, and creative polish, Sebastian brings a fresh perspective to Artjail's growing compositing and finishing team.

With a strong portfolio that includes work for standout agencies like Courage and Rethink, Sebastian has contributed to some of the industry’s top, award-winning campaigns.

Sebastian said, "What excited me most about starting my journey at Artjail was the people and the quality of work being produced. I get to collaborate with some of the best creative and technical artists I know to put great work out into the world."

Toronto partner Andres Kirejew shared his enthusiasm about the hire, “We’re excited to welcome Sebastian to the Artjail team. His creative eye and strong technical skills make him a great addition to our studio. Sebastian’s experience on top campaigns will help us continue to deliver high-quality work for our clients. We look forward to seeing the fresh ideas and energy he’ll bring to our team.”

Sebastian’s arrival reinforces Artjail Toronto’s continued investment in top-tier talent and its commitment to crafting visually stunning work for its clients.

