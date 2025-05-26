Arthur Tsang Joins McCann Worldgroup as Chief Creative Officer, Greater China

​McCann Worldgroup has announced the appointment of Arthur Tsang as chief creative officer, Greater China. Based in Shanghai, Arthur will report directly to Carter Chow, CEO of McCann Worldgroup Greater China.

This appointment marks the latest milestone in McCann Worldgroup’s ongoing strategy to build a stronger, future-facing leadership team in China, following a series of senior hires since last year. It underscores the network’s unwavering commitment to placing innovative creativity at the centre of its growth agenda, with a sharpened focus on cutting-edge, culturally resonant ideas that move people, build enduring brand platforms, and drive sustained business impact across Greater China. Arthur’s arrival adds significant creative firepower to this vision, further amplifying McCann Worldgroup’s ability to deliver bold, culturally-attuned and creatively effective solutions for clients.

Arthur’s arrival also reinforces McCann Worldgroup’s belief that diversity of background fuels originality of thinking and elevates creative excellence. With a unique combination of global experience, cultural fluency, and a cross-disciplinary career spanning music, finance, and advertising, he brings a fresh creative perspective and strategic agility. He joins a leadership team defined by its breadth of perspectives and shared ambition to push creative boundaries, ignite breakthrough ideas, and build enduring brand platforms that drive growth for clients in one of the world’s most dynamic and creatively demanding markets.

Throughout his career, Arthur has crafted campaigns that have become part of popular culture in China. His work includes the Extra – ‘Flavours of Life’ series, Snickers for ‘Fists of Hunger’ featuring Mr. Bean, and Mercedes-Benz’s first-ever brand campaign in China, ‘Follow Your Heart, Keep Driving’. These campaigns not only captured attention, but also helped to shape brand narratives with lasting influence at the intersection of culture, entertainment and commerce.

An Oxford graduate in physics and philosophy, Arthur’s early career in investment banking and professional music sharpened both his analytical and artistic instincts. This rare combination informs a creative approach that is both emotionally intelligent and strategically grounded, essential qualities for modern brand storytelling.

Arthur began his advertising journey at Ogilvy & Mather, leading work for Hong Kong Disneyland, Unilever and Coca-Cola. He later held key leadership roles at Saatchi & Saatchi and BBDO, where he was CCO of Beijing and global lead for Mars, a 15-year partnership. As CCO of BBH Greater China, he worked with Google, Samsung, and co-created “Meet the Daydreamers”, an original reality show with Tencent Video. Most recently, he returned to BBDO to lead both the Greater China region and global Mars business, while also delivering award-winning work for Budweiser and Harbin Beer.

Carter Chow, CEO of McCann Worldgroup Greater China, said, “We are excited to welcome Arthur to the McCann Worldgroup family. In today’s competitive, fast-moving landscape, brands need creative ideas that don’t just spark short-term attention, they need ideas that build lasting brand value. Arthur’s ability to connect cultural insight with commercial strategy will be a huge asset as we continue to help our clients craft enduring brand platforms.”

Arthur Tsang commented, “I’m thrilled to be finding a new home at McCann Worldgroup. I have always admired McCann’s “Truth Well Told” philosophy and in times like these, nothing could be more important or relevant. I look forward to carving out a new chapter of that truth with Carter and the team.”

Valerie Madon, chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific, remarked, “Arthur brings the kind of energy and joy that our industry needs right now, reminding us that creativity should be as fun as it is powerful. I’ve always admired how he combines that spirit with strategic thinking, maturity, and an ability to elevate those around him. He’s not only a brilliant creative mind, but also a natural mentor and leader. I’m confident he will inspire our teams and nurture the next generation of talent across Greater China.”

