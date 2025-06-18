Arrows in Flight: Rebecca Treloar

In the lead-up to The Young Arrows, The British Arrows Awards team are hearing from past winners.

In this interview The British Arrows Awards spoke to last year's Junior Agency Producer winner, Rebecca Treloar who won for Amazon's 'The Grit'.

Bec Treloar is an Australian-born Integrated agency producer at adam&eveDDB in London. She began her career in Australia working on iconic brands like Spotify before making the move to the UK where she has produced TV, OOH and social campaigns for Amazon, PlayStation, John Lewis and Lloyds Bank. Driven by creativity, Bec is passionate about making work that moves people emotionally.