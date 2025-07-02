Arrows in Flight: Isa Rehman

In the lead-up to The Young Arrows, The British Arrows is hearing from its past winners, catching up with Isa Rehman, last year's Music Supervisor winner for Riyadh Season 'Everything or Nothing'. Isa also went on to win Silver for this piece in Creative Use of Music at The British Arrows this year.



Isa Rehman is a music supervisor, currently working at THE HOGAN. He made the switch from advertising agency side where he was a producer at neverland. In his first year as a music supervisor, he was awarded ‘Young Music Supervisor of the Year 2024’ for his work on Riyadh Season ‘Everything or Nothing’ and previously as a producer he was named ‘Campaign’s Faces to Watch’ for 2022/2023.