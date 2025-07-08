Arrows in Flight: Emily Thomas

Growing up with a session musician grandparent meant sound and music were always bound to influence Emily Thomas' life; from taking part in Theatre School for 10 years to falling in love with the sound of cinema through her degree in Film at the University of Brighton. Em embarked on her journey into the industry as a production assistant in 2022, working across both ADR for TV and Film and commercial audio projects, quickly working her way through the ranks to join Factory as a junior audio producer. In her free time, Em enjoys paddle-boarding near her stretch of the Thames, and can often be found in a pub garden with pals.