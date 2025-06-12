Arrows in Flight: Max Conran

In the lead-up to The Young Arrows, The British Arrows Awards are hearing from past winners.

In this interview the team at The British Arrows Awards spoke to last year's Cinematography winner, Max Conran. Max won for his work on 'Death By Entertainment', a music video for artist Sam Akpro.

Max Conran is a London based cinematographer specialising in music videos, commercial and short form narrative projects. Starting in late 2022, with his background in lighting, Max made the plunge into full time DP work. Max’s cinematography concentrates on pushing innovative ideas that require the odd bit of experimentation, mixed-media capture, and creating a lighting style in the darker end of the curve to draw a viewer in.