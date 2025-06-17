Arrows in Flight: Matt Valentine

The British Arrows Awards sat down with the winners of the Young Arrows 24 to find out what it meant for them to win and where they are now.

Next up is Matthew Valentine, sound design and audio mix winner for his work on 'Waitling List' for Gendered Intelligence.

Matthew Valentine is a junior sound engineer at 750mph, one of the pre-eminent sound houses in London. Having studied music at Oxford University, he chose to pursue a career in audio-post and over the last five years has made his way up the ranks from runner, through the transfer bay and is establishing himself as 750mph's emerging talent.