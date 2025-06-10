senckađ
news
Arrows in Flight: Mara Ciorba

10/06/2025
In this interview The British Arrows spoke to last year's colourist winner, Mara Ciorba, who won for '2000 Archives' for Jaded London

The British Arrows Awards has announced that 'Arrows in Flight' is back for a third series.

The British Arrows team sat down with the winners of the Young Arrows 24 to find out what it meant for them to win and where they are now.

Mara is an award-winning colourist known for her instinctive eye and collaborative approach. She was honoured with the Young Arrow Award for Most Promising Colourist and has earned nominations at the UK Music Video Awards and Creative Circle Awards.

The Harbor Picture Company's Mara leads with strong creative intuition while embracing the power of partnership, believing the best results come from shared vision and communication. Her portfolio includes vibrant, standout work for major brands such as Adidas, Jaded LDN, Burt’s Bees, Pepsi, and many more.

