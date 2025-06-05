senckađ
news
People
Arrows in Flight: Fred Austin

05/06/2025
33
Fred Austin sits down for the new series to discuss winning the Animation award at the Young Arrows 2024 with his piece for Coca Cola, Heroes

The British Arrow Awards has announced that 'Arrows in Flight' is back for a third series.

The team sat down with the winners of the Young Arrows 24 to find out what it meant for them to win and where they are now.

Next up we have Fred Austin from Electric Theatre Collective, who won the Animation 2D, Stop Motion & CGI award for his contribution to the Coca Cola x Marvel film, 'The Heroes'.

Fred is a 3D/VFX animator who has been in the industry for two and a half years working with the fine folk at Electric Theatre Collective on a variety of commercial projects. He also enjoys putting together his own tools and scripts, mainly for Maya, that help to improve his and other colleges' animation workflows.

