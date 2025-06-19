Arrows in Flight: Fin Mulligan-Wild

In the lead-up to the The Young Arrows, The British Arrows Awards are hearing from past winners.

The British Arrows Awards spoke to Fin Mulligan-Wild, who won Music Video Producer for his work on 'the music video Mini Me's' by Meekz.

Fin Mulligan Wild is a freelance commercials producer based between London and Manchester, and a partner at ANTFARM. He works across a range of formats including TVCs, online content, branded campaigns, stills, and music promos — bringing a creative, hands-on approach to every production.