Arrows in Flight: Conor Duffy

In the lead-up to The Young Arrows, the team at The British Arrows Awards are hearing from past winners.

Next up is Conor Duffy from Blood Films, Production Company Producer winner for Premier Bet's 'We Are Premier Bet'.

Conor is a London born producer and co-founder of Blood Films Ltd. He began his career running in sports coverage before transferring to the advertising industry, where he's produced TV, OOH & Social campaigns for a variety of agencies and brands. Driven by collaboration, Conor is passionate about working with creatives, directors, photographers and all crew, to bring creative visions to life and make work that resonates with people.