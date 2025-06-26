senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
People in association withLBB Job Board
Group745

Arrows in Flight: Charles Gamble

26/06/2025
1
Share
The British Arrows Awards caught up with Charles Gamble, who won for Nike's 'Dreams'

In the lead-up to The Young Arrows, British Arrows is hearing from past winners. In this interview we spoke to last year's Editing winner, Charles Gamble, who won for Nike's 'Dreams'.

Starting out in his bedroom during the covid pandemic, Charles Gamble cut his teeth on music videos, live sessions and documentaries before building an advertising portfolio over three years. He's collaborated with brands including Nike Jordan, Adidas, Old Spice, and FIFA, as well as numerous collaborations with top directors, production companies, and ad agencies. His work explores the intersection of music, culture, fashion, and sports with a grounded and comedic approach that invites the audience to become friends with the characters on screen. Based in London, Charles joined the Cabin Europe roster in 2025.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The British Arrows Awards Limited
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The British Arrows Awards Limited
Elliott Power - EE ‘Freedom’
The Art of Craft
03/02/2025
Sizzle
British Arrows
15/08/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1