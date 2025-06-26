Arrows in Flight: Charles Gamble

In the lead-up to The Young Arrows, British Arrows is hearing from past winners. In this interview we spoke to last year's Editing winner, Charles Gamble, who won for Nike's 'Dreams'.



Starting out in his bedroom during the covid pandemic, Charles Gamble cut his teeth on music videos, live sessions and documentaries before building an advertising portfolio over three years. He's collaborated with brands including Nike Jordan, Adidas, Old Spice, and FIFA, as well as numerous collaborations with top directors, production companies, and ad agencies. His work explores the intersection of music, culture, fashion, and sports with a grounded and comedic approach that invites the audience to become friends with the characters on screen. Based in London, Charles joined the Cabin Europe roster in 2025.