Arrows in Flight: Callum O'Brien

​Callum O’Brien is a London-based post production producer whose journey through the industry has been both steady and hands-on. Starting out as a production assistant, he’s worked his way up the ladder, contributing to a wide range of award-winning campaigns along the way. His portfolio spans high-profile projects for brands such as Nike, Palace, and EA Sports and he’s teamed up with leading agencies including Wieden+Kennedy, Mother, and Pablo.

Today, Callum continues to bring a thoughtful and collaborative approach to post production. With a clear passion for crafting bold, original content, he’s driven by a desire to keep growing creatively - and to help shape work that truly stands out.