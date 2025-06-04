senckađ
People
Arrows in Flight: Jade Rache

04/06/2025
Production designer sits down with The British Arrows to discuss winning YA24 for her work on 'Back Your Chat; for Nike x YOUWASNTDER

The British Arrow Awards has announced that 'Arrows in Flight' is back for a third series.

The team sat down with the winners of the Young Arrows 24 to find out what it meant for them to win and where they are now.

Next up is Jade Rache, production designer winner at YA24 for her work on 'Back Your Chat; for Nike x YOUWASNTDER.

Jade is a half French, half Brazilian Production and Set Designer based in London. With a BA in Filmmaking from Kingston University, Jade has been working in the industry for the past seven years.

Her works range from Fashion (stills and moving image), Film (short and feature), Music (music promos and stage design), to Commercial (content, event and TVC).

Jade often takes on a narrative approach to designing projects, looking to build backstories and creating meaning through layers of textures, objects, shapes and colours.


