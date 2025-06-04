senckađ
Arrows in Flight Returns for 3rd Series

04/06/2025
Tomás Felício Oliveira sits down for the new series to dicuss Student Commercial of The Year with 'Connect With The World | People' for Spotify

The British Arrow Awards has announced that 'Arrows in Flight' is back for a third series.

The team sat down with the winners of the Young Arrows 24 to find out what it meant for them to win and where they are now.

Up first, Tomás Felício Oliveira who won Student Commercial of The Year with 'Connect With The World | People' for Spotify.

Tomás Felício Oliveira is a film and commercial director from Portugal, based in London. He graduated from the Film course at the António Arroio Art School in Lisbon and the University of Westminster in London. His spec commercial for Spotify won a Young Arrow Award and was shortlisted for a Cannes Future Lion in 2024. He is currently in post-production with his short-film ‘Fatal Ingredient’.

