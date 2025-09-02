senckađ
Quarterback Arch Manning Can See Clearly with Warby Parker Eyewear

02/09/2025
Merman's Lev Pakman directs the spot featuring archive footage of the football star and his journey

“People said I don’t look like your average football player,” says Arch Manning tossing a ball and wearing glasses in a new commercial for Warby Parker. The playful spot is part of a campaign launching a three-year partnership between the eyewear brand and the Texas Longhorn quarterback. A glasses wearer since age three - and Warby Parker wearer since middle school - Arch has long depended on prescription eyewear to help him see. The spot features an archive photo album of Arc as a child wearing glasses, including inside his football helmet. His father Cooper Manning, host of The Manning Hour for Fox Sports, makes an appearance, commenting about his son: “He had more of an accountant look.”

The light hearted campaign was directed by Lev Pakman, a filmmaker on the roster of Merman, the global commercial and entertainment company that produced the spot. Lev is much sought after for his comedy commercial work. He has directed commercials for brands like GEICO, Samsung, Kraft Heinz, T-Mobile, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, The Glenlivet, Ajinomoto and Captain Morgan. He worked on ESPN’s famous Monday Night Football C’MON MAN campaign, as well as directed high-profile athletes like pro golfer Maverick McNealy in an AT&T Business short doc for Callaway Golf.

The Warby Parker ad and content featuring Arch and his father broke this past weekend during the Texas Longhorns' first game of the season and Manning’s debut as starting quarterback. Over the next three years, this partnership will feature the introduction of new eyewear collections, local Austin initiatives with Warby Parker’s school-based vision program, Pupils Project, and more. For more information: warbyparker.com/arch-manning.

“As someone who spent their entire life wearing glasses, teaming up with Warby Parker felt like a very natural fit,” says Arch Manning. “They’ve always been my go-to glasses - I have a pair for every part of my life - and their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program really resonates with me.”

“Arch is an exceptional athlete whose great vision extends beyond the field,” adds Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal. “He’s been a customer for years, and now we’re excited to officially have him on our team. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together.”

