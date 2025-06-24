Andre Agassi and Sarah True Redefine Retirement in Lincoln Financial Content Series

Lincoln Financial has launched a four-part content series, titled ‘The Action Plan,’ in partnership with wellness advocate and podcast host, Rich Roll. The new content series marks the next instalment of Lincoln Financial’s wide-sweeping campaign, The Action Plan, aimed at helping Americans build financial security to help ensure they can pursue their passions and pastimes well into retirement. This latest instalment takes Roll’s #1 self-improvement podcast out of the studio and into action, meeting up with notable guests who represent some of today’s most popular pastimes. Tennis legend and pickleball enthusiast Andre Agassi, country music star Walker Hayes, two-time Olympian and Ironman triathlete Sarah True, and New York Times best-selling author of The Psychology of Money Morgan Housel all join Rich as they breakdown how they prioritise living fulfilled, healthy, and financially stable lives.



Today, adults in their 40s, 50s and 60s are healthier, more active and predicted to live longer than ever before, and they want to spend these years pursuing their passions. Lincoln Financial conducted a national survey to better understand this audience, learning that 77% of Americans in their 50s and 60s see retirement as a phase of life during which they will finally be able to pursue the passions and pastimes they did not have time for during their working years, but only 11% of respondents planned or budgeted for pastimes in retirement.



To encourage this audience to take action to ensure they’re financially prepared to keep doing the things they love, the short-form content series was produced to help celebrate pastimes and inspires conversations about planning for retirement, no matter what stage of adult life you may be experiencing. Viewers will enjoy a masterclass of insights, personal triumphs and challenges, alongside resources and ways to help plan for the future. While Roll has never spoken about financial security on his platform, as he approaches retirement age, he realised the huge opportunity to connect with listeners facing similar experiences - and thus the partnership with Lincoln Financial was born. Alongside his guests, Roll explores how Lincoln’s products, along with preparation and planning, can allow your passions to grow.

“I remember turning 30 and thinking my life was over. Little did I know, I’d write my first book at age 44. I didn’t start a podcast until I was 45. Now at 58-years-old, I’m having more fun than ever and truly making the most of this time in my life,” said Rich Roll, host of The Action Plan series. “Through my podcast, I’ve always shared my hobbies and explored the passions and professions of my guests, and now with Lincoln Financial’s help, we’re able to take the podcast out of the studio and practice these hobbies together. We dive into deep discussions about their careers, personal triumphs and the challenges they’ve faced, with the goal of helping viewers crack the code to living fulfilled, long and healthy lives.”

In each episode, Rich steps into the world of his guests to learn more about what drives their passions, how they prioritise all aspects of wellness and how they envision their future lives. The premiere episode features Andre Agassi as he teaches Rich the ins and outs of his new favourite pastime: pickleball. The pair discuss how Andre channelled his tennis career into his new passion and how his enjoyment of the game inspired him to elevate the sport across the US and demonstrate how an active, healthy lifestyle is achievable at any age.



“I was only 16 when I started playing tennis professionally. I started signing sponsors and winning prize money and it all felt like so much so fast – there’s no real way to prepare for having nothing and then having everything, unless you actively seek advice. Even then, you still have to take that advice and learn from it,” said Andre Agassi, guest on episode one of The Action Plan. “It’s tough for an athlete, being paid for your performance, because when the performance stops, if an injury happens or something goes wrong, you still have bills but no way to manage it. Figuring out how you really want to live and thinking about your future is important.”



"It was a true pleasure to collaborate with Havas and Lincoln Financial on The Action Plan series. I am a big fan of podcasts and Rich Roll. It was exciting to bring him and his amazing work to the screen. This is a series that addresses what we are all concerned about; maintaining our physical health and fitness, as well as our financial well-being, in other words, how to live the longest happiest life possible. I’ve directed quite a few sports-focused series and documentaries in my career and had a blast on this one, culminating in learning pickleball from Andre Agassi. I want to pay tribute to everyone involved, Rich, our guests, Havas, Merman USA and our ingenious Los Angeles based crew." said director Lucy Walker with Merman.



The Action Plan content series is the latest initiative in a campaign of the same name from Lincoln Financial, with the continued goal to reframe the way people perceive and talk about the new era of retirees. Lincoln Financial offers products designed to help Americans ensure they’re financially prepared to keep doing the things they love, well into retirement.



“We’ve learned that people do not view retirement as a time to slow down, but an opportunity to explore the passions they want to continue to enjoy,” said Kathy Kavanaugh, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of brand and individual solutions at Lincoln Financial. “By partnering with Rich Roll on this next phase of The Action Plan, we are empowering older Americans to take the next step and work with a financial planner to help ensure you are prepared to pursue your pastimes well into the future.”