Apple’s Accessibility Campaign Proves No Frame Needs to Be Missed

In its latest campaign, Apple brings a deeply human lens to the power of accessibility. 'No Frame Missed' from TBWA\Media Arts Lab LATAM is a moving, docu-style showcase of how the iPhone 16 Pro’s Action Mode and built-in accessibility features are enabling people with Parkinson’s disease to reclaim their creative voice - one frame at a time.



Directed by Renato Amoroso, the film captures the intimate stories of four individuals navigating life with Parkinson’s, showing how technology designed for everyone can be transformative for some.

In Cornwall, filmmaker Brett shares his journey back behind the camera. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 37, he had all but stopped shooting - until Action Mode gave him back the ability to film smoothly, even with a tremor. The campaign captures a beautiful moment: Brett recording his son Dexter riding a bike for the very first time. It’s the first stable video Brett has made since his diagnosis.

From upstate New York, we meet Marie and Bette - a mother and daughter who were both diagnosed with Parkinson’s around the same time. Bette uses the iPhone to surprise her 94-year-old mum with a heartfelt birthday film, capturing moments that would have otherwise been too difficult to record.



And in New York City, Ellen, a Brazilian creative, documents a life-changing moment: her partner Renata’s surprise proposal. Using Voice Control and Action Mode, she captures the proposal and later shares the footage with friends and family at their wedding party.



The campaign doesn’t just spotlight stories - it shares practical tools. Alongside the film, Apple has released a hands-on tutorial with Brett walking viewers through how to use Action Mode. Other features highlighted include Voice Control, Touch Accommodations, and the Medications app - all designed to make iPhone more usable for people with physical or motor challenges.

With 'No Frame Missed,' Apple continues to blur the line between product utility and emotional storytelling - reaffirming its long-standing commitment to inclusive design, and reminding the industry what accessibility looks like when it’s baked in from the start.