Apple China Launches New Privacy Campaign Starring Comedian Yue Yun Peng

​Apple China has launched a new instalment of its popular privacy campaign just in time for the 618 Shopping Festival. Building on the success of last year’s 'Let’s Talk Privacy' series, the campaign reunites beloved Crosstalk comedian Yue Yun Peng with acclaimed director Zhang Da Peng for a fresh, three-part film series that blends humour with powerful product education.

The campaign includes three short films — “Tiger’s Oil,” “Garbage Day,” and “Lock Master” — each demonstrating how iPhone’s latest privacy features help users stay protected in everyday situations, effortlessly and securely.

The Films: Privacy Meets Playfulness

'Tiger’s Oil': When Yue's child accidentally reveals a personal chat during show-and-tell — misunderstanding “tiger’s oil” as a romantic confession — an Apple specialist steps in to show how iPhone’s App Lock with Face ID can prevent such accidents by hiding or locking apps with biometric security.

'Garbage Day': Yue frantically chases down a recycling bike after losing a notebook filled with passwords. An Apple specialist introduces the built-in Passwords app, demonstrating how Face ID and iCloud Keychain offer a safer, smarter alternative for managing login credentials — no notebooks needed.

'Lock Master': This fast-paced spot highlights the power of Face ID, showing how users can lock and unlock their iPhones — and individual apps — with simple, secure biometric authentication.

Beyond the Films: Education and Engagement

The campaign extends beyond the core videos with educational social content, including behind-the-scenes clips that feature the dynamic chemistry between Yue and director Zhang Da Peng. In a light hearted twist, Yue also appears in Apple’s new privacy billboards, playfully peeking out from behind his iPhone — a nod to previous anonymous campaigns, now infused with his signature charm.

Timing and Context

Launching during China’s influential 618 Shopping Festival, the campaign reinforces Apple’s long-standing commitment to user privacy in a market where competitors are increasingly adopting similar features. Through storytelling and product demonstration, Apple reaffirms its leadership by showing how privacy on iPhone is both advanced and accessible.

To explore Apple’s privacy features in detail, visit: https://www.apple.com.cn/privacy/​

