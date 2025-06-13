Apple Celebrates China’s Post-Gaokao Moment with Mac Film Series

Apple has debuted a new film series in China titled 'If you want it, Mac can do it with you,' celebrating the pivotal post-Gaokao moment as millions of students prepare to begin their university journey.

The campaign centres on the real-life experiences of four incoming university students as they navigate the highs and hurdles of campus life — from adapting to dorm routines and managing curfews to the everyday competition for coveted library seats. Each film reflects how the power and versatility of the Mac helps students not only adjust but thrive as they step into this new chapter.

The series includes three 15-second short films, each spotlighting a key product benefit of the Mac and its ability to support students through both their academic and personal pursuits:

'Chip' captures a perfectionist student racing against time to polish a presentation — powered by the blazing-fast performance of Apple silicon.

'Battery' highlights the convenience and freedom of Mac’s all-day battery life, giving students one less thing to worry about during a packed day on campus.

'Connectivity' demonstrates seamless Continuity features like iPhone Mirroring, showing how students can use their iPhone directly from their Mac, staying productive across devices.

Through performance, portability, and the unique capabilities of macOS, the Mac empowers students to meet the demands of their education and explore their creative passions.

To learn more about Mac for students, visit apple.com.cn/mac.


