Apple ‘1984’, Guinness ‘Surfer’ and Miller High Life: The Work That Made Graham Lang

Graham Lang is a creative leader with a global perspective, shaped by experiences in South Africa, the UK, and Canada. He's passionate about building thriving creative communities where talent flourishes, breakthrough ideas are born, and business goals are achieved.

Over the years, Graham has crafted iconic campaigns for some of the world's biggest brands, including Land Rover, Apple, Coca-Cola, and Volkswagen. He believes in using creativity as a weapon for good. He's the creator of the "Signal for Help" for the Canadian Women's Foundation, a simple hand gesture that's become a global symbol for people facing domestic abuse.

Graham's work has been recognised with numerous Agency of the Year awards and top honours at all major festivals. He also had his work showcased at the V&A Museum and received the Governor General's Innovation Award for innovation.





LBB> The ad/music video from my childhood that stays with me…

Graham> The Maxell ‘Blown Away’ ad from the 1980s. The image of the man sitting in a chair, completely overwhelmed by the power of the music blasting from his speakers, is iconic. As a kid, it wasn't just about the product (Maxell tapes), it was about the experience of music.





LBB> The ad/music video/game/web platform that made me want to get into the industry…

Graham> This was something I saw when I was on a school outing to see the Cannes Lions reel at the cinema. The ad that inspired me the most was the Apple ‘1984’ Super Bowl commercial.

It wasn't just an ad; it was like a cinematic event.

The dystopian imagery, the powerful voiceover, the rebellious spirit — it was unlike anything I had ever seen before. It showed me that advertising could be more than just selling a product; it could be a form of art, a statement, a cultural moment.





LBB> The creative work that I keep revisiting…

Graham> The Miller High Life ads created by Wieden+Kennedy. What makes these ads so enduring is their masterful use of comedy and their perfectly calibrated tone. They're not trying to be cool or aspirational; they're self-aware, often poking fun at the very idea of advertising itself.

The subversion of typical beer advertising tropes is refreshing and makes them stand out even today.





LBB> The piece of work that made me so angry that I vowed to never make anything like *that*…

Graham> The Kylie Jenner Pepsi ad. It was a prime example of tone-deaf advertising that completely trivialised important social issues.

The ad attempted to portray Pepsi as a unifying force in a time of protest and social unrest, but it came across as incredibly inauthentic and exploitative. The idea that a can of soda could solve complex social problems was not only absurd but also deeply offensive to those who are actively fighting for change.





LBB> The piece of work that still makes me jealous…

Graham> Guinness ‘Surfer’. Even years later, it still makes me incredibly jealous. It wasn't just a commercial; it was a piece of art.

The ad's cultural importance lies in its ability to tap into universal themes of perseverance, overcoming challenges, and the power of nature. It resonated with people on a deep emotional level, which is why it's still remembered and admired today.





LBB> The creative project that changed my career…

Graham> The KFM ;Gun Vending Machine; from my time as a young art director at The Jupiter Drawing Room Cape Town.

The project, which won a Silver Pencil at D&AD, was a game-changer for my career because I started to get some attention from agencies in the UK, and ultimately it led to me landing a job at Saatchi & Saatchi London.





LBB> The work that I’m proudest of…

Graham> Has to be the ‘Signal for Help’ campaign for the Canadian Women's Foundation.

During the pandemic, we invented a nonverbal hand gesture that could be used by individuals experiencing domestic violence to discreetly signal for help during video calls.

What makes me so proud is that it became a globally recognised lifesaving tool.

The fact that it has helped many individuals escape dangerous situations and access support is incredibly rewarding. It demonstrated the power of creative problem-solving to address critical social issues and make a real difference in people's lives.





LBB> The recent project I was involved in that excited me the most…

Graham> My recent work for the Rick Hansen Foundation . We partnered with Leo Samarelli, a multi-adaptive athlete, for a powerful campaign. The core idea was to showcase Leo's incredible determination and resilience by having him climb a flight of stairs in his wheelchair.

This wasn't just a physical feat; it was a powerful reminder of the daily challenges faced by people with disabilities.

Leo shared the message on his social media platforms, and it quickly became his most viral video, raising record-breaking awareness and donations for the Rick Hansen Foundation.