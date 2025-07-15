Apache’s Stefanie Schaldenbrand Promoted to Executive Producer

​Apache has promoted Stefanie Schaldenbrand to executive producer. In her new role, Stefanie will expand her responsibilities across project strategy, client relations, and team leadership, while continuing to oversee the day-to-day post-production pipeline alongside Apache’s executive team.

“Since joining our team 10 years ago, Stefanie has demonstrated exceptional leadership, creative oversight, and a relentless commitment to excellence across every project,” shared LaRue Anderson, founder and managing partner of Apache. “Her ability to collaborate across departments and maintain an unshakable standard of quality has made a lasting impact on our work and our culture. Steve and I are both excited for what lies ahead as we keep building something exceptional together.”

“This is a well-earned recognition of the role she already plays—and a big step forward for Apache’s continued growth,” added Steven Rodriguez, founder and senior colourist of Apache.

Stefanie joined Apache in 2015 and quickly rose through the ranks to become head of production. In that role, she served as the lead contact for artists, assistants, and producers; overseeing budgets, schedules, and client communication, while helping to foster a positive and balanced studio environment. Her path into post began after a career in marketing, where she held a senior project manager position. Since joining Apache, Stefanie has been instrumental in producing acclaimed campaigns for brands such as Microsoft, Taco Bell, and Airbnb, as well as long-form projects including Netflix’s ‘The Menendez Brothers,’ Amazon Prime’s ‘Earnhardt,’ Hulu’s ‘McCartney 3,2,1,’ Disney+’s ‘Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman,’ and ‘John Candy: I Like Me’—the Amazon MGM Studios opening night film for the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF50).

“At Apache, we’ve always believed that colour is more than just aesthetics — it’s psychological, emotional, and essential to great storytelling,” explained Stefanie. “While we remain rooted in the artistry of colour correction, we’re equally committed to evolving with the industry. Over the past decade, we’ve developed forward-thinking workflows that embrace emerging technologies – integrating film emulation, beauty work, logo removals, sky replacements, and more directly into the colour pipeline. That dedication to innovation — without compromising creative integrity – is what’s kept me at Apache for the past 10 years, and it’s what continues to set us apart.”

Apache’s most recent projects include campaigns for Taco Bell, Microsoft and State Farm, as well as notable Film and TV projects including ‘The Blue Angels,’ ‘The Menendez Brothers,’ ‘Earnhardt,’ and ‘John Candy: I Like Me,’ which will premiere as the opening night film at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

