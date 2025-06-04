Apache Colourist Taylor Black Returns to Tribeca with Two Documentary Premieres

'I Was Born This Way'

Award-winning Apache colourist Taylor Black returns to the 2025 Tribeca Festival with two documentary premieres: 'Andy Kaufman Is Me' directed by Clay Tweel and 'I Was Born This Way,' directed by Daniel Junge and Sam Pollard. Apache provided colour and finishing across both projects, celebrating the lives of two boundary-breaking, cultural icons.



'Andy Kaufman Is Me' offers unprecedented access to the mind of comedy’s most enigmatic provocateur. Using never-before-heard audio recordings and surreal marionette puppetry, the film brings Kaufman’s unfinished autobiographical novel to life. Featuring interviews with David Letterman, Carol Kane, and Tim Heidecker, the documentary presents a nuanced portrait of the artist while challenging audiences to reconsider what they thought they knew about the entertainer's life, art and legacy.

'Andy Kaufman Is Me'

'I Was Born This Way' traces the journey of Archbishop Carl Bean, the gospel singer whose 1977 Motown single became the first gay anthem. Turning away from fame to serve his community, Bean went on to found the Minority AIDS Project and the University Fellowship Church – the first LGBTQ+ church for people of colour. Featuring innovative rotoscope animation and interviews with Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Questlove and Dionne Warwick, 'I Was Born This Way' paints a joyful portrait of Bean, his unconventional path and his impactful mission of love.

“We’re proud to return to Tribeca this year with two films that showcase the depth of our craft and the power of great storytelling,” shares Apache founder and managing partner LaRue Anderson. “‘Andy Kaufman Is Me’ and ‘I Was Born This Way' are projects we’re honoured to have helped bring to life. Tribeca has always been a space that celebrates bold, human stories - and it’s a privilege to contribute again to that legacy.”

