An Féidir Leat É Seo a Léamh? A New Era for the Irish Language

An féidir leat é seo a léamh?

Whether you answered confidently, hesitated, or reached for Google Translate, one thing’s clear: the Irish language is back on people’s minds, and in their lives, in new and surprising ways.

For our international readers: Irish (or Gaeilge) is one of Ireland’s official languages, with deep cultural and historical roots. Once widely spoken, its everyday use declined over centuries due to colonisation, stigma, and emigration. While it remained a school subject and a feature of life in the Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking regions), for many it felt distant from modern life – but that’s changing.

Gaeilge is showing up in unexpected places: stitched into streetwear, dropped into lyrics, shared in GRWMs. It’s not just a school subject or a summer in the Gaeltacht anymore. For a growing number of young people, Irish is part of how they express who they are – funny, proud, a bit rebellious. It’s not perfect, it’s not polished, but that’s the point. This isn’t about fluency. It’s about identity, creativity, and connection.

And it’s catching on.

A SHIFTING CULTURAL CODE

The Irish language has quietly slipped its institutional leash. It’s no longer confined to roll calls, rote learning, and classrooms. Instead, it’s appearing naturally wherever young people are – online, on the streets, in everyday moments. This isn’t tokenism or performative nationalism, it’s language-as-style, language-as-stance. Irish has become a visual and verbal code, for pride, humour, subversion, and sometimes just pure vibes. Streetwear brands like XIV from Donegal, and Limerick-based De Búrca Design are embracing it in design; online, creators drop cúpla focail into their content like it’s second nature (mar shampla the Young Hot Guys Podcast). To speak even a little Irish in this context isn’t cringe – it’s clever. It signals depth, attitude, and a uniquely local kind of confidence.

YOUNG PEOPLE ARE DRIVING IT

This resurgence isn’t being orchestrated from government buildings or language boards. It’s happening on phones and stages, in bedrooms and bus stops. Teenagers and twenty-somethings are giving Gaeilge a new accent: their own. From TikTok creators like @thegaeilgegal and @cuan.deburca sharing clever skits, language tips, and slices of everyday life as Gaeilge, to podcasters like How to Gael making language learning a social act, this movement feels intimate and self-started.

Even tech is getting in on the act. Darren Maher, a 19-year-old from Carlow, built Píosa Beag, a daily Irish learning app with 5,000+ sign-ups and counting. His goal? Make Irish feel possible, not painful.

“The way we’re taught is broken, but the grá [love] is still there. We just need new ways in.” said Darren Maher, 19, Píosa Beag

That kind of sentiment is echoed widely among gen z: the problem was never the language – it was how we were told to use it.

So what’s driving this shift? In a world that can feel uncertain, disconnected, and overwhelming, many young people are turning inward – seeking grounding, belonging, and identity. Language becomes more than a tool, it becomes a form of resistance, creativity, and pride. Across cultures, we’re seeing a renewed interest in indigenous, minority, and heritage languages as people look for real human connection in a digital world. Irish is part of that wave.

“When I was in school, I never really saw the point of Irish, but now that I’m living abroad, it hits differently. There’s something about being away that makes you want to hold onto whatever bit of home you can. I find myself wanting to learn more Irish, not because I have to, but because it helps me feel closer to home. And with TikTok and YouTube, it’s actually never been easier to get into it.” said Ross, 27, The Love Network

THE SOUND (AND STYLE) OF NOW

Irish music has become one of the boldest forces in the language’s revival – and it’s anything but polite. Acts like Kneecap aren’t trying to preserve tradition; they’re reloading it. Kneecap weave fluent Irish through English and Belfast slang, rapping with precision, politics, and swagger. In their hands, Irish isn’t sacred, it’s explosive. And it speaks to a generation that’s disillusioned with systems, but still hungry for something real.

That same freedom is shaping how Gaeilge is spoken offstage too. The focus now isn’t fluency but expression. Creators and comedians drop in whatever Irish they have, mixing languages without apology. It’s quick, it’s messy, it’s alive. Áine Gallagher calls it 'the guerrilla Gaeilge approach': surprising people into using Irish by making it feel accessible, even fun. This shift in tone, from correction to experimentation, is changing everything. It gives people permission to try, and to belong, even if they’re still learning.

THIS IS A REMIX – NOT A REVIVAL

What’s happening now isn’t just a return to Irish. It’s something stranger and more generative. It’s a remix of culture, identity, and pride that doesn’t ask for permission. Young people are finding joy and utility in Irish that’s rooted in now, not in nostalgia. Whether it’s the global reach of An Cailín Ciúin, the viral appeal of queer céilí nights like Sí-bín, or TG4’s recent surge in streaming views, Irish is increasingly being used as a way to say, “we’re here agus [and] we’re different.” Crucially, this isn’t about preserving Irish in a box. It’s about making it breathe. The most telling stat? 1.9 million people in Ireland now say they can speak Irish, a 6% rise since 2016. The language is growing not just in classrooms, but in playlists, memes, merch, and DMs, becoming a real part of everyday life.

BRAND TAKEOUTS

Embracing Irish isn’t just about language: it’s about community.

Brands that incorporate Gaeilge tap into a vibrant cultural movement, showing they support local creativity and diversity. This approach can spark meaningful conversations, foster loyalty, and position your business as a forward-thinking part of Ireland’s evolving identity.

Using Irish can boost your brand.

​73% of Irish people perceive products as locally made or Irish when advertised in the language, according to research by Gaelchultúr. In fact, 26% of people will pay more for a product that is marketed through Irish. That simple language choice can build trust, tap into national pride, and give brands a clear edge, especially with younger audiences who increasingly see Irish as part of their identity.

Irish can make local feel global.

From viral TikToks to award-winning cinema, Irish is travelling further than ever. Brands that embrace the language don’t just reflect Ireland today – they help shape how the world sees us tomorrow.

🟧 THINKHOUSE NEWS

AD NET ZERO - Community and Collaboration

Claire Hyland from THINKHOUSE, and chair of Action 1 for Ad Net Zero, spoke on a panel at Ad Net Zero’s annual gathering, with the 2025 theme of ‘Community & Collaboration in Action’. She called on the industry to get behind collective action for sustainable transport, encouraging agencies and clients to embrace the mantra ‘Every Journey Counts’. A massive 95% of attendees came by public transport or walked/ cycled, and the aim is for the industry to lead by example not just in traveling to industry events, but everyday meetings. Action 1 Group is in conversation with UCD around piloting a Bike Library for Dublin agencies/ clients…so watch this space…

CONGRATS TO ALL AIMs SHORT-LIST ENTRANTS AND WINNERS

It was great to meet so many of our clients and agency partners at last night’s Marketing Institute AIMs Awards. A shout out to all our shortlisted clients and to Heineken IRELAND for their Integrated Marketing Campaign

